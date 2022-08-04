A Food Haven in the Hamptons – El Turco Brings Enlightened Culinary Experience Out East

What is Turkish for, “YOU WILL LOVE THIS RESTAURANT?!!”

Fresh from Miami, is the Hamptons first Turkish restaurant, El Turco. The historical moment is a glorious thing for foodies. To experience the premiere destination is to take a captivating adventure. Fully authentic Turkish-Ottoman inspired food is found here in East Hampton at 44 Three Mile Harbor Road where dinner is served as well as Sunday brunch.

The feast stimulates the senses to soaring heights. From the moment you walk through the doors you are exported to a friendly land that is focused on presenting a truly high-level of hospitality. Your server greets you with smiles and seats you with pride as they explain to you how the Florida hotspot with a MICHELIN award ranking came to be in the Hamptons this summer.

Both visitors and Hamptonites will find something on the menu that will both bring joy and luxurious surprises. Tantalizing spices and elegant displays await you in this comfortable seating the showcases both a cool indoor seating and a patio full of sweet summer breezes. It’s hard to deny the beauty that surrounds you.

Founders Nurdan and Gokhan Yuzbasioglu along with investment partner and developer, the visionary, Cagri Kanver have taken great pride in establishing this restaurant that is worthy of applause.

Turkish food here is reflective of the grand tastes and traditional expressions of The Ottoman Empire all mixed with a modern presentation of bold and luxurious flavor.

Mixed with high-quality meats, decadent imported spices, and local seasonal ingredients, each dish on the menu is based on classic Turkish recipes, reimagined by team Yuzbasioglu.

Enjoy the best mezes you will have ever tasted like Roasted Beet Hummus, Cacik, Sarma, and Plaki. Main dishes bring joy at one bite with Kavurma Pilav, Izmir Kofte Casserole, Manti and Shrimp Casserole.

There are also fresh summer salads such as Elturco Salad, traditional Simit Sandwiches and kebabs that are full of tender high-quality meats.

What is admirable about El Turco is that you can come here for an amazing meal, but also knowing that you can find incredible options that are also healthy. Following the principle of a Mediterranean Diet here is rather easy. The principles of the joy of eating are highlighted for all in attendance, but especially important to the crowd – like many in the Hamptons and Miami – who is looking for options that do not break a lifestyle.

Even if you decide to splurge and have one of their amazing desserts you can feel you are making the right choice since everything here is traditionally made with the freshest ingredients. Finish your meal with a Turkish coffee and feel the pulse of a beautiful culture racing through your veins as you express nothing but gratitude for truly phenomenal meal in the Hamptons like no other.

Visit here for more information and reservations.

LOCATION:

44 Three Mile Harbor Road

East Hampton, NY, 11937

HOURS:

Tuesday to Saturday: 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. for dinner service

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for brunch service

Monday: Closed