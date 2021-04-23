A Gift From the Land – Earth Day Celebration with Côté Mas

Mother Nature was sharing something beautiful this week as we honored her on Earth Day with a virtual wine tasting with Proprietor & Chief Winemaker Jean Claude Mas of Côté Mas. There was no greater way to celebrate our beautiful planet at this time than with a delightful session with a man who appreciates what his land gives him.

Jean Claude led the online session that transported guests to his winery in the picturesque South of France. It is here that his line features green practices and an overall love for all things in his environment.

“Understanding ancestral traditions and mastering modern technology is what has enabled us to extract the quintessence of our vineyards,” stated the master winemaker during the tasting. “All of that is in total harmony with our land, which is a perfect area for a perfect lifestyle. We have climate, the landscape, and the colors.”

The delightful tasting session highlighted: Côté Mas Rose Aurore, Côté Mas Sauvignon Vermentino; Côté Mas Syrah Grenache; Côté Mas Cremant de Limoux Brut, and Côté Mas Cremant de Limoux Rose Brut.





During the discussion, the passion for the Languedoc that drives Jean-Claude was spoken of and reflected on the delightful expressions that guests discovered in each glass. It was as he called it a time to understand the ‘rural luxury’ that the winery produces.

Since taking the helm of his family’s winery in 2000, he has prioritized sourcing the highest quality grapes to craft wines of authenticity and refinement. On the grounds, 20 percent of the estate vineyard is farmed organically; the rest is farmed using sustainable practices, certified under Terra Vitis.

The tasting started off with the crowd favorite Côté Mas Syrah Grenache. The intense and fruity notes of ripe black fruits, blackcurrant and a touch of licorice were experienced with smooth and soft flavors of concentrated and ripe berries, as well as a delightful touch of licorice.

Another grand highlight at the celebration was the Côté Mas Cremant de Limoux Brut. The stylish and sophisticated selection had a sweet nose of honey and crystalized lemon. The palate of citrus fruits and balanced acidity made for an exquisite aperitif.

In fact, all of the assortments during the tasting were just that – divine. And, best of all every taste and moment on the lips was harmonious in spirit. It was simply a perfect match for the grand celebration on Earth Day.