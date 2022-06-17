A Glorious Celebration with alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet and Absolut

What a colorful night!

On June 15, the phenomenal style brand alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet.

Giving a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘pop of color,’ the host along with Absolut Vodka presented one of the most stylishly fun bashes in recent memory. Trendsetters and fashion gurus gathered on the breezy summer night on the Close East Lawn in Chelsea where deliciously rainbow cocktails ringed in the special anniversary that carried without the sensational theme of Pride Prom.

Bendet was joined at the grand soiree by such notable attendees as Ariana Debose, Nicky Hilton, Eboni K. Williams, Zac Posen, Lea Michele, AnnaLynne McCord, Jordan Emanuel, Amelie Anstett Giulietti, Victoria Paris and more.

DJ KISS played as glittery fashionistas took the night over as they sipped on specialty cocktails of The Absolut Stace (Absolut Lime, Fresh Lemon Juice, Strawberry Rhubarb Puree, Honey and Club Side all garnished with edible glitter), The 20 Years of Stace (Absolut Grapefruit, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, Italicus Bergamot Liqueur, Hibiscus Tea Side all garnished with edible glitter), along with the Spicy Stace Margarita (Altos Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Club Soda and Jalapeno).

Singer Gracie Abrams belted out tunes that had partygoers swinging in unison and DJ KISS followed with more powerful music to create a splendid vibe. The entire night was a perfectly colorful extravaganza that we can only hope will be followed by another 20 years of fashion magic.

Launched in 2002, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet is a brand that allows women to express their personal style. With clothing that juxtaposes the whimsical and flirty with the sexy and sophisticated, a+o epitomizes the personality and perspective of its founder, Stacey Bendet. The brand was born from Stacey’s personal quest to create the perfect pair of pants and has since grown into a full lifestyle collection including ready-to-wear, gowns, shoes, handbags and accessories. The brand is a Hollywood favorite with celebrity fans including Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba. alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet is available at the brand’s free-standing boutiques located across the Globe, aliceandolivia.com, and is available at over 800 select department and specialty stores worldwide.

Photos Courtesy Absolut