A Glorious Night of Magic at Viennese Opera Ball’s 66th Annual Charity Celebration

To witness this beautiful night was to watch the magic sparkle again in The Big Apple.

After nearly three years of lying in the dark shadows of the pandemic, a moment of old-school glory and magic brought New York City back to its heyday. Breaking the ice out of the frozen days of 2020, came the incredible warm embrace of the Viennese Opera Ball’s 66th Annual Charity Celebration.

On May 13, over 400 guests gathered in the hallowed halls of Cipriani 42nd Street for the gala of the year. Under the auspices of the U.S. Austrian Chamber of Commerce, the benefit honored the superb music therapy program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Along with wonderful support from Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.

The Gala chairs for the evening were philanthropist Jean Shafiroff and Denise Rich. The vice chairs were Sylvia Hemingway and Peter Thomas Roth. Top opera stars Donata d’Annunzio Lombardi, Carolina López Moreno, Iurii Samoilov, and Johanna Will also performed with a moving tribute to the Ukraine by Samoilov, which brought the audience to tears as they stood in unison and support.

Since 1955, the Viennese Opera Ball in New York has been a representative of Vienna’s cultural legacy, elegance, and glamour in the Big Apple. The Ball operates as a cultural platform and builds bridges to connect present day New York City with 19th Century Vienna, and people of varying heritages, continents, and generations, to bring traditional glamour to the city that never sleeps.

It was a night that showcased so many tender moments. Each one bringing forth a euphoric sense that New York City is back and it is truly better than ever. With a community coming together to express love for art and a love for other humans in need who could we not feel happy? Every moment from start to finish at this unique charity gala was truly beautiful. Music was made and memories were created for a lifetime.

The annual white tie charity gala honors Austria and America’s cultural and economic ties, uniting two continents, two cities, and two centuries in one glamorous evening. It was founded 66 years ago by Austrian immigrants to the United States as a tribute to both their former hometown Vienna and their host city, New York. The gala attracts an international audience that includes diplomats and dignitaries, international corporations, and professionals