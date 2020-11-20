MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fashion and High Society

A Grand Gift This Season with Three Commas

If you are looking for the grand gift of the holiday season look no further than Three Commas.

The apparel line is hip and full of items that are comfortable, as well as affordable. It makes the perfect gift this holiday season. With more folks based from home these days, their shirts and hoodies will make you feel like a billion bucks from your home office.

In early 2015, Michael Chaffin and Mark Cuban co-launched the brand, a concept derived by Mark Cuban based on the fact that there are 3 commas in a billion dollars.  The line is the first developed for the aspiring entrepreneur. Three Commas is about the journey and seeks to encourage people to achieve their goals, pursuing the American dream.

Three Commas came from the fact that there are three commas in a billion. What better gift to give your favorite entrepreneur in your life. It’s not about having a billion dollars, but the daily reward of hard work, passion, and dedication that brings the true meaning of success. 

Fits are incredible and sophisticated. Both men and women will truly love the offerings. For shopping please visit here.

Happy holidays!

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

