A Grand Night – Amali Celebrates Anniversary with Jessica Vosk Soiree

It was another one of those epic New York City nights.

On Nov. 8, the stars were out to toast Broadway star Jessica Vosk on her sold out Carnegie Hall show at the Mediterranean restaurant Amali’s 10th Anniversary Party. The captivating energy in the room was created by a brilliant combination of the amazing offerings of one of Manhattan’s favorite eateries mixed with the power of artists.

Amali owners James Mallios, Kylie Monagan, Tanya Saxena, Michael Van Camp and Executive Chef Alex Tubero hosted the star-studded fete with which brought out Zac Posen, David Burtka, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, Dear Evan Hansen concertmaster Justin Smith, Broadway & Vine creator Jacob Langfelder, Broadway Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and American Idol star Melinda Doolittle among others.

Amali is no stranger to musical talent.  The Midtown hotspot plays host to The New Power Trio on Sunday nights with Dear Evan Hansen‘s Justin Smith and fellow Broadway alums performing their own arrangements of today and yesterday’s pop music, played on concert-level classical instruments at 7:30pm weekly.  And on Monday nights diners can enjoy a dynamic jazz performance featuring a rotating roster of the city’s burgeoning Jazz talent, which also kicks off at 7:30pm. Each is a show you do not want to miss!

The fantastic restaurant is inspired by the Mediterranean way of life, emphasizing vegetables, olive oil, cheese, grains, and fish.  Its name is derived from a Turkish word used to describe the commonality of the lands west of Istanbul.  Amali’s commitment to sustainability is unique to the Midtown East neighborhood it resides in and has received critical recognition and/or commendations from the Obama White House, Slow Food Society, New York Times and the James Beard House.  Since 2011 Amali’s dynamic wine list has been at the forefront of exposing consumers to Greek wine, female winemakers and the biodynamic/organic/vin natural wine movement.  

Be sure to book your reservation here today to make your own magical night.

Photos By: Andrew Werner

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

