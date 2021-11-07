MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
A Great Day For Kids… Paw Patrol Camp

Suit up Campers, and join the bravest pack of pups around for The Paw Patrol™ Experience: Only at Camp, an immersive, one-of-a-kind shopping experience where no job is too big and no pup is too small!

Created by Camp, the experts in all things family fun, kids of all ages will be able to live out their rescue team dreams through themed environments, games, and activities celebrating their favorite group of adventurous canines.

The Paw Patrol Experience leaves Dallas 10/30 and arrives in NYC Hudson Yard on 11/22. Reserve your tickets before it’s too late! The cost is $30

Adults and kids ages 2 and up need a ticket to enjoy the experience. Tickets get you access to our playable Paw-some experience filled with tons of toys to shop for, activities and whole family fun!

Highlights

Adventure Bay’s iconic Lookout Tower, where kids can communicate with one another across the experience with an intercom system.

Grab hold of a fire hose and douse a colorful projection of out-of-control fireworks alongside Marshall at City Hall.

Show off how brave you are by sailing down an indoor zipline.

