A Guide To Choosing a Children’s Scooter Based on Their Age

When it comes to choosing the right children’s scooter, the first thing you need to think about is the child’s age. Each age group has different requirements when it comes to scooters. We understand better than anyone else how difficult it can be to choose a scooter for a child. Here are a few general guidelines to follow in order to make the best decision possible.

Keep an eye on the material

Keep an eye out for the type of material used to make the wheels: most are made of plastic or rubber. Choose rubber wheels because the softer the wheels are, the easier and more enjoyable the ride will be for the child.

We suggest shaking a kids scooter around the steering wheel andlistening for the sounds (backlashes). There should be no noises at all, as this could lead to breakdowns if you continue riding.

Keep an eye on the wheel sizes

The larger they are, the more stable the scooter will be.

We suggest focusing on the following parameters, depending on their age:

120-130 mm for 1.5 to 4 years;

145-180 mm for children aged 4 to 8;

200 mm and more for those aged 8 and up;

Children aged 1.4 to 4 years

At this age, the child will learn to push, feel what speed is, keep his balance, and simply have fun.

For this age group, three-wheeled models with two wheels in front and one in the back are preferable. They are the most stable, easily turn at a large angle and make falling extremely difficult. The scooter’s steering wheel can be adjusted to fit your child’s growing needs.

The Micro brand, which is the world leader in the production of children’s scooters, was the first to develop such a model. Globber is an excellent substitute. Both brands offer high-quality rubber wheels and, of course, the bright colors that kids adore.

Children aged 4 to 8 years

A two-wheeled scooter is the safest mode of transportation for children aged 4 to 8. Falling from the platform is extremely unlikely compared to other options such as a bicycle, skateboard, etc. because it is so close to the ground.

As previously stated, the most important factor to consider when making a decision is:

the wheel’s quality (rubber is suggested).

the adjustability of the steering wheel

the folding system’s quality (it should be secure)

the lack of backlash

All of this is crucial because even the tiniest flaw in the construction can result in rapid breakdowns when riding long distances on rough terrain.

Pay attention to the presence of an appropriate brake on the rear wheel if you want to stop comfortably and on time. It not only slows the ride down, but it also protects the wheels from water and dirt.

The scooter’s weight is directly affected by the materials used in its construction, which are typically aluminum or steel. Aluminum and its alloys are preferred because they are lighter, which is important if you need to transport your scooter frequently.

The main criteria for selecting a scooter for children over the age of eight remain the same as previously stated: high-quality and large (200+ mm) wheels, no backlashes, a brake, and an adjustable steering wheel.

Choosing the right scooter depends on your child’s age. For very young children, a three-wheeled scooter is ideal because it is stable and easy to balance. Older children may want a traditional two-wheeler scooter, which is more challenging to balance but provides a greater sense of accomplishment when mastered. Also, consider the weight limit of the scooter. A child who is too heavy for a particular model may not be able to operate it safely. Finally, the price. There are many affordable options available, but it is important to find one that will last as well as exceed your expectations.