Likes are the cornerstone for measuring the popularity of a post on Instagram and is still, to this day, used by brands as an indicator of success. It is a really easy thing for users to do as all it takes is a simple double tap on a post. However, there has been talk in recent months that Instagram are thinking about potentially removing the like count from public view so that only the content owner can see how many likes any certain post has received on the platform. This is something that has already been introduced in certain parts of the world, including Canada, Australia, and the United States of America.

For now though, the Like feature is still here and has a lot to offer. This is why it is still important to try and get as many as you can for each and every piece of content that you put out. Some of the techniques that you can adopt to maximise the performance of your posts, in the form of Likes, are detailed below.

Follow well performing accounts for inspiration

By only following accounts on the platform that are within your niche, you will get no new ideas for posting content that will make you stand out and attract new followers and more Likes. What you should instead do is follow accounts that are performing well regardless of what niche or industry they are in. By doing this, you will get some fresh and new ideas on what content to post and how to garner more likes.

Run a contest based on likes

With people loving to take part in competitions and give aways, running a Like based contest is a guaranteed way of not only boosting the number of likes that a post gets, but also increasing engagement on it also. This is because simply liking a photo is a really low barrier to entry and then users are likely to tag in friends and family members in the comments section.

Create a hashtag strategy

A good way of getting noticed on the social media platform is by using hashtags on all of your posts. However, you need to be careful not to spam them or use too many at any one time. This is why creating a hashtag strategy can really help. With hashtags making your content much more visible and easier to find, it will not be long before they start getting many more likes.

There are of course a number of other ways in which you can get more Likes on your posts and grow your following further on the platform. One such way of doing this is by using a specialist company, such as Social Meep, who can do this for you via their organic growth strategy and automation tool.