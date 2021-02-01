A Guide to Keeping Your Body Healthy as You Age

Aging can be daunting for many people, especially if you start to contract life-limiting health conditions or ill-health makes you unable to enjoy the activities that you used to love. To ensure that you can keep your body healthy for as long as possible, this guide takes you through the main steps that you should take and the aspects of your health that you need to be aware of.

1. Stay Aware of Cataracts

Cataracts can damage your eyesight and leave you leading a life in a blur. To make sure that you can maintain the clarity of your vision for as long as possible, you need to take note of any changes that occur within your sight. If your sight becomes blurred, cloudy, or discolored, or you start to get tunnel vision, you should instantly seek the advice of an expert. Getting cataracts does not have to be a life sentence, and at Panoptix IOL, you can find a doctor who can fit the right lenses for you.

2. Look After Your Skin

One of the first signs of aging that most people experience are changes to their skin, such as wrinkles or loose or dry skin. However, this does not have to be the case if you take steps to look after your skin. You can do this by using a high-quality moisturizer or skin cream, by staying out of the sun and using sunscreen when you need to go outside in the summer, and by upholding a strict skincare routine on every day of the week.

3. Care for Your Feet

Your feet take most of the impact of everyday life on your entire body, and if they start to become worn, the rest of your body will start to feel it. There are also many common foot conditions in older people that can make it difficult to stay active. Then, you should help your feet to stay healthy by wearing flat and supportive footwear, clipping your nails, rolling out your feet, and getting them checked by a professional regularly.

4. Take Charge of Heart Health

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in older people, and poor heart health can also lead to arteriosclerosis, which occurs when your arteries stiffen. Then, you can protect your heart by changing your diet to reduce the risk of blocked arteries, and by continuing to take moderate exercise at least a couple of times a week.

5. Protect Your Bones

Osteoporosis in your golden years can increase your chance of broken bones, a hunched back, and pain as you get older, and your bones naturally weaken, especially if you have a calcium deficiency. Then, you can protect your bones by taking vitamin and mineral supplements, ensure that you are screened for any bone issues, conduct weight training and body strength workouts, and make sure that you remain at a healthy weight throughout your later years.