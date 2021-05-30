A Guide to Zojirushi Rice Cooker – All You Need to Know!

Rice cooker is a revolutionary appliance, which has greatly reduced human error and effort when cooking the right kind of rice. It is an important kitchen accessory that takes up space in the modern kitchen today. With a thermostat and a cooking bowl, the rice cooker cooks your rice by controlling the temperature and making sure the rice is cooked perfectly. So in this article, we will look at the Zojirushi rice cooker, a popular appliance with its origin in Japan, and why you should buy it.

Why is a rice cooker better than cooking rice on the stove?

One of the main and major plus points of cooking rice in a rice cooker instead of on the stove is the ease of use. You can just press the start button on the rice cooker and do your everyday activities without having to stay in the kitchen as you do when cooking rice on the stove. The rice cooker will cook your rice, and they can detect when the water is absorbed and changed into steam. And they can automatically shut off.

How does the Zojirushi rice cooker work?

When you put rice and water into the cooking bowl and press the button, the temperature rises to 100 ℃, and the water starts to boil. When all the water is finished and absorbed, then the temperature rises above 100 ℃, and this signals the completion of cooking, and the rice cooker shuts off or stays on while keeping the rice warm.

How much to spend?

You may be wondering why some rice cookers cost less and others cost a lot. Then the answer is simple. The less costly can only detect when the water is finished and are for cooking simple rice. They are small. While the more expensive models are smart, they can also cater to human errors, and they are for cooking a mixture of grains.

These are larger and take up more space. These cookers control temperatures more accurately and use resistive heating instead of induction heating. There are various rice cookers available in the market that range in their quality and cost. But the best models of high-quality rice cookers are available by the popular brand Zojirushi. You can viewZojirushi rice cookers here.

Material and technology of Zojirushi rice cookers

The internal structure that comes in contact with your food is made up of aluminum or stainless steel, depending upon the model. For more thermal conductivity, the coatings of materials like ceramic, diamond powder, carbon, and copper are used.

Zojirushi rice cookers use a fuzzy logic technology for time, temperature, and understanding of how grains are being cooked to give you perfectly cooked rice. These rice cookers have separate settings for different grains and also offer settings for cakes and vegetable cooking. Moreover, there’s a simple and easy-to-use and understandable LCD display. The design of Zojirushi rice cookers is stylish with its stainless steel outside and a visibly big LCD display.

In a nutshell

So as you can see, rice cookers have gained popularity over recent years due to their amazing features and ease of use to provide you with perfectly cooked rice in no time and minimal effort. All the reasons above make the Zojirushi rice cooker the one for you. Zojirushi is a popular brand that received an amazing rating of 4.5 stars by users who commented that Zojirushi rice cookers are advanced appliances with high durability. So what are you waiting for? Get yours today!