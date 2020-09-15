A Guiding Light for Artists During the Pandemic with Cristina Dam

From New York City to Los Angeles artists are living out what feels like a Shakespearean play about the plaque. So many references came from the world’s most famous playwright about a health crisis. His true life reflected his art. Even at the age of three months old his parents in the 16th century locked themselves away to help keep alive William at the delicate age from the bubonic plague.

Then in 1593, a year before he wrote “Romeo and Juliet” another powerful plaque hit London. Theaters closed down for 14 months. It was then that William took a point of inspiration and used the illness as source material for the world’s most well known love story. In the turning point of the play Friar John is thought to be in a house infected with disease and stuck in quarantine. He cannot leave and thus fails to deliver the message to Romeo that Juliet is faking her death. So rather than finding freedom a love dies.

COVID-19 could very well be a love killer, but some like Shakespeare himself are trying to make light out of the darkness. Like a bridge over troubled water one woman is helping artists find their way back to inspiration.

Mental health guru, Cristina Dam, is on a mission to help the artists of America rediscover that path of light. And, at the same time she is taking them on a journey of discovery that leads to the knowledge that the world might never be the same again – and frankly that is okay.

Dam is the owner of Liberate Hollywood, one of the largest holistic centers in America. She is considered by many in the entertainment industry to be an absolute expert in natural medicine and refined mental techniques. Her understanding of artists in all capacity is truly incredible. She knows how to explain thoroughly why many in the field are struggling to deal with day-to-day existence. Her leadership runs deep in the veins of those who give over to her powerful guidance.

“So many artists have their identity wrapped up in their profession,” says the life coach about the entertainment industry. “They were working in a field that was full of their love and what they are passionate about. Then that suddenly got closed down in March. That is not an easy thing.”

The company she runs offers remote guidance sessions during the pandemic that offer individuals a way to find relief from the pain. Lessons learned are invaluable. During these intense times there are also additional live stream meditations. The feeling of having the world stop for an artist can be brutal, but Dam teaches that there are ways to cope and come out stronger than before the pandemic.

With her leading of ‘mental workouts’ for artists she is bringing fruitful experiences to the world. It is no wonder that the likes of Adam Sandler, Halle Berry, Moby, and Diplo refer to her for spiritual guidance.

“Everything is energy and we can tap into that energy anywhere in the world regardless of the environment.” She has stated when she explains that sessions are similar to therapy; and a second extension of this is meditation workshops that are done with headphones in the privacy of your home that are a continuation of enlightenment.

Results can be remarkable and life changing. Like Shakespeare her guidance can be a beacon in the dark storm to help shine a light on an artist’s perception. By learning through her methods to be yourself and to allow an embrace of change nothing can stop you, especially your need to be creative.

Artists can continue to survive and continue to strive with the methods represented at Liberate Hollywood. Whether it through remote one-on-ones, online tutorials or listening to her highly regarded guidance on her YouTube channel or podcast there is simply no stopping her way of helping the world heal.

“This is a pivotal moment in life right now,” said the wellness expert. “We are at a crossroads. We cannot go back. We have to find a way to move forward.”

And with her leading the way that journey will lead us down a road to bliss.