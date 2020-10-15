A Happy Home Away from Home at Southampton Inn

The orange hues of the sky during autumn are divine. The crisp air and colorful leaves of the new season bring bliss, especially in the Hamptons. Trips out east are a way to bring balance to these times. We are looking for homes away from home when we travel during this interesting time in history. Truly there is no place better to do that than at Southampton Inn.

In the heart of the village you will find this wonderful property (91 Hill Street) that offers so much more than a place to lay your head at night. The moment you walk into the spacious lobby bountiful light shines on you. It is as if the travel gods are smiling down on you after a long journey.

Social distance practices are well mannered as you see signs asking everyone to kindly wear a mask in the public spaces. Staff greeting and checking in are kind and politely describe the grounds that include a tennis court, shuffle board, outdoor lounge chairs, a kids playroom that has sanitized areas, and in addition Bedside Reading bags of newly published books offered to guests for reading in the library area or in your room.

And, the comfort of rooms is exquisite. Spacious with a sweet airy quality, individual quarters are symbolic of the lovely beach just around the corner. Décor is pleasant to the eye and perfect for maximum relaxation. The large layout is great for families or for when you are back from a day out and getting ready for a splendid dinner in the village. Best of all right now sleeping quarters are being thoroughly cleaned by management to meet safety measurements at this time. The owner has taken great steps for her guests and staff by having each room disinfected with an industrial UV light system in between visitors.

When getting ready for sleep you will find incredibly comfortable memory foam mattresses. Rooms tare temperature controlled to perfection. Bathrooms are expansive and have wonderful hot showers, which is oddly a thing in the Hamptons that can be hard to find. But, here it is heavenly.

The Southampton Inn also is a splendid pick for your stay because of the offerings it has for outdoor lovers. Coopers Beach is close enough for a long walk, or rent a bike and take a lovely ride. In the fall you do not need a resident parking permit if you feel like driving over too. You can check out complimentary beach chairs, umbrellas, and towels. Before heading out to the water be sure to stop in Claude’s Restaurant for award-winning breakfasts daily, as well as the all-day dining picnic and weekend brunch.

And, for those who may be looking for more than just a stay for a long weekend Southampton Inn has a fantastic ballroom that currently is allowed to host small, spread-out gatherings. From hosting business affairs to intimate weddings, they can do it all along with catering from Claude’s Restaurant.

The Southampton Inn post Labor Day rates are much reduced. Most dates have vacancies. Connecting rooms are available for family getaways. Rates midweek for September and October are $210-$275 and $275-$375 for weekends. Discounts available for stays of 3 nights or longer. Monthly room rentals for $3,500 (+ tax and fees) from November through March are available in lieu of house rentals (includes housekeeping, utilities, garbage removal, and available breakfasts).

Please call 631-283-6500 or visit www.southamptoninn.com to explore further.

It is truly the most wonderful home away from home this autumn in The Hamptons.