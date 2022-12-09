A Journey If Healing: The Chakra’s

Chakras are spiritual energy centers found throughout the body. Most people know of the 7 chakra system within the body. When these are connected and balance our bodies thrive.

The root chakra is associated with the color red. A blocked root chakra can manifest as physical issues such as arthritis, constipation, and bladder or colon problems, or emotionally through feeling insecure about finances or our basic needs and well-being. When it’s in alignment and open, we will feel grounded and secure, both physically and emotionally.

The sacral chakra is orange and is associated with the organs. When out of balance urinary tract infections, lower back pain, and impotency. Emotionally, this chakra is connected to our feelings of self-worth, and our self-worth around pleasure, sexuality, and creativity.

The solar plexus is yellow and blockages include digestive issues like ulcers, heartburn, eating disorders, and indigestion. It’s the chakra of our personal power, self-esteem and self-confidence.

The heart chakra is green and blocks here manifest in our physical health through heart problems, asthma, and weight issues. People with heart chakra blocks often put others first, to their own detriment. It also represents our ability to love and connect to others. When out of alignment, it can make us feel lonely, insecure, and isolated.

The throat chakra is blue and is connected to our ability to communicate verbally. Voice and throat problems, teeth, gums, and mouth problems can indicate a blockage. When you dominate conversations, gossip, speaking without thinking, and have trouble speaking your mind you will have blockages. When in alignment, you speak and listen with compassion and are true to yourself in words.

The third eye chakra is indigo.Located on the head, blockages manifest as headaches, issues with sight or concentration, and hearing problems. People who have trouble listening to reality, who are not in touch with their intuition have blockages. When open you people will follow your intuition and are able to see the bigger picture.

and the crown chakra is violet or white and is linked to every other chakra and therefore every organ in your body so it effects your whole being. It is our connection to our life’s purpose and spirituality. if you find yourself narrow-minded, skeptical, or stubborn, these are signs of being blocked. When open this chakra brings enlightenment.

There is also a 8th chakra called the Soul Star or the Star Chakra. This chakra strengthen our bond with the spiritual side and opens a new spiritual awareness. The eighth chakra exists beyond the physical and is either golden or white in color. It is hard to get to this chakra but when you do the feeling is beyond amazing. I have only successfully done this once.

This energy center is linked deeply to spirituality, healing, and evolution. When we connect to the infinitely divine, we step out of self and into a space were we are all connected.

More later on chakra’s and reaching the 8th level.