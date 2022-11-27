A Journey of Healing: Asyra Testing

Healing your body is a three way process for me the best way is through Bioenergetic Medicine (also known as Functional Medicine). This non-invasive, quick method assess a great number of factors related to health, including hormonal imbalances, heavy metal and chemical toxicities, allergies, structural misalignments, nutritional deficiencies, metabolic maladies, gastrointestinal problems, and sensitivity to electromagnetic fields.

I discovered Asyra Testing over 30 years ago. Asyra is an electromagnetic bioenergetic testing system that is looks for areas of energetic imbalance in your body using the Meridian System. It detects energetic blocks in the physical, emotional, and physiological parts of the body. From this information, you can start to bring harmony to your body.

The first time I did Asyra it told me I was allergic to nutmeg, black pepper and clams. At the time I was drinking ice coffee with nutmeg every day and I was eating a vegetable stir fry almost everyday and it was made with clam juice. It turns out almost all vegetable stir fry’s us clam juice for flavoring, which I didn’t know. As soon as I stopped using these ingredients my symptoms of constant itching and blowing up stopped.

Looking to be tested again I found Atlant Health, which is a chiropractic and functional medicine center on 59 East 54th Street room 62, that did Asyra. The cost $250 and it comes with 2 homeopathic remedies. Dr. Aleksander Kanevsky is fabulous. He treats you as a whole person, instead of each symptom as a separate issue. The problems I had were found and I was on my way too healing. Then I got Bacterial Pneumonia, Sepsis, run over by a car, COVID twice and the Monoclonal Antibodies which I was think was the most damaging thing of all. Went in search of Dr. Kanevsky.

I was tested and some of the things it found were shocking. Not at all what I expected, however, now I have a blue print to heal. I was given 3 drops and it has been four days, but I feel better. I also did 4 hours in the EE system (more on that later) and I was allowed Thanksgiving, but now I am on the most limited diet ever. The worst part is no garlic or onions, so no flavor, but so far so good.