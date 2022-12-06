Health

A Journey of Healing: EESystem Part 5 15 Hours

Sometimes healing journeys are not what you expect. I was so excited we were headed to Full Spectrum International Quantum Wellness Center for a 15 hour overnight in Verona. Before this we had only done 4 hours and miraculous things happened. What will happen with 11 extra hours?

When we arrive Carlos and Catherine checked us in and then we got to meet the owner Jeffery, who is seriously a light barer. In order to make our journey even better, he gifted us with Young Living Essential Oils. He put on us, an oil to strengthen bones, one to call in the angels and one to that acts like a dreamcatcher. Grabbing the Mitsui Amato water I was more than ready.

Now what I expected to do was stay in gratefulness, ascend to a higher place and let the healing happen, while sleeping the whole 15 hours. Though I did reach the violet chakra space, things kept knocking me out. Instead what happened, was at around the 8 hour I started to cleanse. Now I have been on a gut cleanse, but no great results, until now. Every two hours I was in the bathroom. Thank-God I was prepared.

On the way home I had to stop and after I came home and took the healing bath, I continued to cleanse. I lost 3lds, which is a miracle as I was stuck for a very long time on the same weight no matter what I ate or did. Let the healing continue.

I am so grateful that I knew things can happen and gave myself sometime to heal.

Tomorrow what is the 8th chakra.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

