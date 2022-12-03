A Journey of Healing: Global Healing

Part of the problem I am having is going to the bathroom. It is highly problematic as I can go 2 weeks without going and then I will need the bathroom 24/7. There is no rhyme or reason and I can never tell how my body is going to react. Enter Global Healing.

Now I have used this company before with great results. Since I am on this cleansing diet, why not cleanse my gut. Enter The Gut Health Kit a complete, 30-day program to reset and balance your gut. It features essential supplements for digestive support, including Oxy-Powder®, Ultimate Probiotic, VeganZyme®, and Aloe Vera, as well as step-by-step instructions, and a diet plan. It strengthens digestive health, balances the microbiota, soothes diet-related inflammation and gives you a one year money-back guarantee. It is expensive at $143.65, but the results are remarkable.

I am on day 2 and so far, so good.

Tomorrow the diet.