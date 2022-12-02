Health

A Journey of Healing: Masaru Emoto

I first met Dr. Masaru Emoto, the Japanese scientist at the UN. Dr. Emoto, through experiments taught us that our thoughts and intentions impact not only us but the world and people we connect to. For over 20 years, he studied the scientific evidence of how the molecular structure in water transforms when it is exposed to human words, thoughts, sounds and intentions.

Dr. Emoto work was documented in the bestseller, The Hidden Messages in Water. In his book, Dr. Emoto used Magnetic Resonance Analysis technology and high-speed photographs to prove how water reacts to words and music. If water heard positive, loving and kind words the result was beautiful crystals. If the water was exposed to fearful, hate and unpleasant word the water turned dark and ominous.

Dr Masaru Emoto Water consciousness
Thank You Emoto Water Crystals

His research also showed us how polluted and toxic water, when exposed to to prayer and intention can be altered and restored to clean, healthy water. The following photos are images of photographs of the the water in the Fujiwara Dam before and after the Reverend Kato Hoki, chief priest of Jyuhouin Temple, offered an hour long prayer over it.

Buddhist Prayer Emoto Water experiment

They say music heals our soul and when played classical music, again beautiful crystalline patterns. Heavy metal music created a forbidding images that were distorted.

Emoto-Water-Consciousness-Music
His work brought in the question, if water is affected by the words, intentions, and energies, what about human beings, who are made of 60% water? If we transform the water and thoughts we are made of, what else is possible?

 

Health

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

