Health

A Journey of Healing: The Diet

I have made it through a week without cheating or being unhappy. That is not normal for me as I love food. What I can eat is very limited. I can have blueberries, raspberries, grapes, lemon, ginger, coconut oil, arugula, artichoke, carrots, baked potato, green beans, olive oil, mayo, relish and vinegar.

I have surprisingly not been hungry, grumpy or left feeling deprived.

This diet is part of the API (Autoimmune Protocol) Diet, however I had many food allergies, so I became limited for 3 weeks. I get off for Christmas and New Years Eve, but only because Christmas and NYE was taken away from me due to having Covid and I refuse to do that a second year.

Everyone laughs at me for this, but if I have goals, where I can still enjoy my life, then I can be strict.

I have lost 4lds but it’s only been a week.

 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

