A Journey of Healing: What Everyone Should Know About Epstein-Barr

In my healing journey, I went to be tested by Asyra (more on this soon). Among other things I was told, was that I had the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), also known as human herpesvirus 4. This virus is a member of the herpes virus family. It is one of the most common human viruses found all over the world, and it has caused a secret epidemic, only we don’t know about it. Of the approximately 320 million people in the United States, more than 225 million are infected with some form of EBV. Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus are most often misdiagnosed,

Most people get infected with EBV at some point in their lives, as it spreads very easily through bodily fluids, primarily saliva. EBV can cause infectious mononucleosis, also called mono, and other illnesses. If you had ever had mono you have this.

Even more, this relatively unknown virus is responsible for various mysterious diseases such as fibromyalgia, adrenal fatigue, chronic fatigue, Hashimoto’s disease, hormonal imbalance, Lyme disease, multiple sclerosis, depression, some types of cancers, autoimmune diseases and more.

I was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s in 2007 and NO ONE told me that is was mostly likely caused by this virus. In the course of testing, I also found out I had Lyme’s disease or do I?

When I looked up the symptoms to both of these and compared them, I had most of the symptoms and not one regular doctor ever told me and I have seen a lot.

When you get infected with EBV, it goes through a latent (inactive) period. It floats in your bloodstream, doing almost nothing more than copying itself to increase the numbers and waiting to start a real infection. It waits until you are weak.

If you exhaust yourself for weeks and did not allow yourself to fully recover.

Deprive your body of essential nutrients such as zinc or B12.

Have gone through a dramatic event such as losing or leaving a loved one or divorce.

If you under went a major hormonal change, such as puberty, pregnancy, or menopause.

The common scenario for women is childbirth. After that, the woman experience a variety of symptoms, including fatigue, pain, discomfort, and depression.

At the end of the first stage, EBV is ready to fight your body, and to announce his existence by causing mononucleosis. It’s that famous mono we hear about growing up as “the kissing disease”.

All of a sudden these symptoms hit.

Tiredness

Inflamed and sore throat

Fever

Headache

Rash

Fatigue

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck

Enlarged spleen

Swollen liver and more.

If you have a typical EBV variant, it may remain dormant for years or even decades – without your knowledge. But if you have a particularly aggressive EBV variant, it can cause serious problems.

The ultimate goal of Epstein-Barr virus is to leave the thyroid gland and cause inflammation in the central nervous system. This is usually not allowed to happen by the immune system.

The usual scenario is an accident, surgery or other physical injury, after which you will feel very unwell for much longer than you might expect from the injury.

Blood tests, X-rays and MRI do not detect anything, so doctors are not aware of this viral neuritis.

Now you experience:

Muscle and joint pain

Pain and tender points

Back pain

Stinging and/or numbness of the hands and feet

Migraines

Constant fatigue

Dizziness

Blurred vision

Insomnia

Restless sleep

Night sweats

Tinnitus – Or ringing in the ear.

Vertigo and Meniere’s Disease

Anxiety

Chest tightness

Chest pain

Esophageal spasms, and asthma.

Tingling and numbness in hands and feet.

heart palpitations as a result from buildup of EBV’s poisonous virus corpses.

EBV secretes toxic substances, giving false-positive Borrelia titers (Lyme disease screening tests) and misdiagnosis of Lyme disease.

If a particle of the virus dies it is also toxic and further poisons your body.

The toxins that EBV secretes can form the neurotoxin, a poison that disrupts nerve function and confuses the immune system.

It weakens the liver so it can not work.

Hepatitis C (EBV is actually the root cause of hepatitis C).

The liver slows down causing a decrease in the amount of hydrochloric acid in the stomach and the gastrointestinal tract becomes toxic.This in turn results in some foods not being fully digested but spoiled in the gut, causing bloating and/or constipation.

You develop sensitivity to foods that did not cause you any problems in the past.

All this poison in your body eventually triggers the immune system (which tries to intervene, causing inflammation) and also completely confuses it because the immune system has no idea where the toxins are coming from, so it is unable to label the virus for complete destruction.

Ear infections and diarrhea in children.

Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Certain cancers, including Burkitt’s lymphoma and cancers of the nose and throat.

Studies also show a link between EBV and multiple sclerosis (MS).

EBV uses chaos to leave the organ in which it nest and flee to another organ or gland, in this case the thyroid gland. EBV is the cause of most thyroid disorders and diseases, especially Hashimoto’s disease, but also Graves’ disease, thyroid cancer and other thyroid diseases.

Epstein-Barr virus invades the thyroid gland for strategic reasons – it tries to confuse and put pressure on the immune system. Once EBV reaches the thyroid gland, it begins to drill itself into its tissues. The virus particles spin and spin literally like a drill to dig deep into the thyroid gland, destroying thyroid cells along the way and creating scar tissue in that organ, causing hypothyroidism in millions of women, from mild to extreme.

Pressure on the adrenal glands creates more adrenaline, EBV’s favorite food, and makes it stronger and more capable of attacking its ultimate target – the nervous system.

It wasn’t until the Asyra Testing that I even knew I had this. If this article rings true for you, get yourself tested so you can heal.

