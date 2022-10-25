A-List Celebs Support Fundraiser To Raise Funds for the People of Pakistan

photographer Brian Bowen Smith

Severe weather has had an impact on countless people around the world, and one of the hardest-hit areas is Pakistan. During the past few months, devastating floods in Pakistan have impacted more than 33 million people, including 16 million children, according to information published by UNICEF.

These floods were triggered by unusually heavy monsoon rains in the area, which have contributed to unprecedented floods and landslides. Major rivers that flow near the Sindh Province, located in southeastern Pakistan, have overflowed. This has led to a wave of destruction that has leveled homes, farms, bridges, roads, schools, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure. According to information published by the Washington Post, more than 5.5 million people no longer have access to safe drinking water.

Now, celebrities, politicians, and companies are rallying around Pakistan to raise money in an effort to support those who have been impacted by the floods. Superfandom, a Web3 platform, recently launched a fundraising NFT auction in partnership with A-list celebrities in support of organizations helping people on the ground in Pakistan.

The auction will use SBTs, which stand for soul-bound tokens. These are digital tokens that are supported by blockchain technology. They have a non-transferable identity that represents what the holder has done to support the valuable cause. The proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to accredited organizations on the ground that need more funds to carry out their missions

Some of the celebrities participating in the fundraiser include Kumail Nanjiani and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.

According to Superfandom, “Nanjiani is auctioning an exclusive 1-on-1 Zoom call to one lucky winner, while Obaid-Chinoy is auctioning exclusive signed merchandise from Ms Marvel.”

While the flood waters might be receding, it will take years for the area to recover from the devastation, as many of the areas impacted by the flooding are among the most vulnerable regions of Pakistan. Children and families in the area already suffer from higher rates of malnutrition than in other areas, and the humanitarian crisis will only make the situation worse.

Many of the organizations in Pakistan are raising money to purchase food, medical supplies, and equipment needed to repair and restore infrastructure to the region; however, without more funding, they will struggle to meet their goals.

The auction will take place on November 11, 2022 and updates on the fundraiser will be posted on Discord. During the auction, supporters can purchase SBTs using either their credit cards or their digital wallets. Information about the items available for auction will be shared during the days leading up to the event.