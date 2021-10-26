A Live Looney Tunes Musical Show Coming To A Stage Near You

Montreal-based production company Monlove and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment today announced a partnership to create a live theatrical and musical stage show featuring the beloved Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and many others, in an original, family-friendly story that will immerse spectators in a classic animation experience. Looney Tunes characters, settings, songs, and stories have, for decades, been woven into a kind of technicolor canon that reflects the human condition using art, humor, and history, governed only by the limits of animation.

The new live show has the same goal: an experience that offers audiences the same charm, swagger, and pathos combined with comedy and gravity-defying performances. Bugs Bunny, one of the most recognizable animated characters in history, continues—along with his loveable friends—to entertain audiences after almost a century.

Mindful of the animated series’ incredible legacy, Monlove’s partners Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson will oversee the new live stage extravaganza, showcasing an original story aimed for stages around the world. Appealing to a family audience and featuring innovative video and interactive technology, it will combine outstanding music, irreverent humour, puppetry and vaudevillian arts, song, dance, and mime, to immerse spectators in a classic animation experience.

Plucky performers and a showcase of actors playing screwball scoundrels will enliven a cartoon landscape where each contest of wills is a comedy of wiles. Additional details of the new production will be announced at a later date. Monlove Founder & CEO Ella Louise Allaire said, “We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros.

Based on our wonderful experience creating the live stage show Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold with Warner Bros., this new collaboration promises a universe of infinite possibilities with the characters’ familiar rapid-fire gags, self-referential satire, and explosive energy.”

Peter van Roden, SVP Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, commented, “We are delighted to be partnering with Monlove once again. Their professionalism and track record have proven they are the right team to bring our iconic Looney Tunes characters to life on stage in this all-new way. This show will allow families to come together and enjoy all the hilarious antics the Looney Tunes are known for in a unique experience.”

The seasoned duo of Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson will act respectively as executive producers for this new production and create the show’s original concept, book, music & lyrics. The collaboration is Monlove’s second association with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, following the much-anticipated live stage spectacular Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold, set to hit large-scale theaters and arenas on January 15, 2022 after a 22-month delay due to COVID-19.