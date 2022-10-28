A Look at Spinal Cord Injuries in Motorcycle Accidents 

Spinal cord injuries in motorcycle accidents are one of the leading causes of death and paralysis in the United States. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 5,579 motorcyclists killed in traffic accidents in 2020.

Of those killed, 606 (or 12%) were known to have not been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Wearing a helmet is one of the best ways to prevent a serious head or neck injury in the event of an accident.

While no one wants to think about being involved in an accident, it is important to be aware of the risks so that you can take steps to protect yourself. Getting medical help as soon as possible is crucial if you or someone you know has been in a motorcycle accident.

The Anatomy of The Spine

A spinal cord injury is one of the most serious injuries a person can face. The spinal cord is a long, thin bundle of nerves running down the back’s middle. It sends signals from the brain to the body’s other organs.

The spinal cord is protected by the bones of the spine or vertebrae. These bones are stacked on top of each other like a column. Cushions of tissue called intervertebral discs separate them.

In a motorcycle accident, the impact force can damage any part of the spine. The most common injuries are to the neck and lower back. These injuries can cause paralysis, loss of feeling, and even death. The three most common types of spinal cord injuries are:

Complete injury: The spinal cord is completely severed. This type of injury usually causes permanent paralysis below the injury level or death level.

Incomplete injury: The spinal cord is bruised, stretched, or compressed but not completely severed. This type of injury can cause temporary or permanent paralysis.

Contact a Personal Injury Lawyer

When you are involved in a motorcycle accident, one of the first things you should do is seek out medical attention. Once you have been checked by a doctor and clearly understand your injuries, you should seek the help of a personal injury attorney. They can help you learn if you have a claim, and if you do, help you claim maximum compensation.

A personal injury lawyer will be able to review the details of your accident and help you determine if you are eligible for compensation. In some cases, motorcycle accident victims are entitled to recover damages for their medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

If you were not at fault for the accident, you might be able to file a personal injury lawsuit against the responsible party. However, it is important to note that these cases can be complex and challenging to win. An experienced personal injury lawyer will have the knowledge and resources necessary to build a strong case on your behalf. Learn more on how a motorcycle accident lawyer can help.

The Treatment Options For a Spinal Cord Injury

Various treatment options are available for those who have suffered a spinal cord injury in a motorcycle accident. Your lawyer will help you get the compensation you deserve to cover the costs of these treatments.

The cost of spinal cord injury treatment can be very high. Some common treatments include physical therapy, occupational therapy, and surgery. In some cases, stem cell therapy is also used. The cost of these treatments can add up quickly, so it is important to have a lawyer on your side who can help you get the compensation you need and deserve.

SCIs can have a devastating impact on a person’s quality of life. In addition to the physical pain and suffering caused by the injury, SCI patients often face a long and difficult road to recovery. Medical expenses related to SCIs can be extremely high, and many patients cannot return to work after accidents.

Despite the challenges posed by SCIs, there is hope. Medical technology advancements have led to better treatments and outcomes for SCI patients.