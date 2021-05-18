A Love Letter – ‘Donald and Victor: Under The Influence’ Ignites Passion in Tribeca Show

Artist Don Hershman debuted his latest collection of original pieces, as part of a retrospective series inspired by the late Victor Arimondi. In the spring show, Donald and Victor: Under The Influence, the inventive artist embodied his visceral need to pursue interests and creative expressions as he paid a loving tribute to his former partner who succumbed to AIDS in 2001. Hershman’s paintings recognizes the unique attributes of Arimondi’s work, featuring a display that is compassionate and reflective of our modern times.

The opening reception took place at Salomon Arts Gallery in Tribeca. Notable attendees included: Artist Don Hershman, Gallery owners Gigi and Rodrigo Salomon, Jorge Alzate, Adam Stoltman, Edwina Sandys, Anthony Haden-Guest, philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, Carmen D’Alessio, Janik Aleksander, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Dr. Robi Ludwig, Mindie Barnett, Moises Castano, Lydia Duanmu, Sergio Orozco, Christopher Noto, Minnie Osmena, Mathieu Spannagel, Hayley Henning, and Adele Nino. Metropolitan opera singer Alexandria Hrabova performed at the end of the evening.

The exhibit runs through May 14 – June 3, 2021, viewing on Wednesdays through Saturdays 2pm – 6pm or by appointment.

On May 22, 2021 at 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, there will be an Art Talk with guest speaker Adam Stoltman, a former New York Times and Time, Inc., photography editor, will be in conversation with Hershman and share remarks on the legacy of Arimondi’s work.

Arimondi was a famed Italian American model and art photographer whose unique eye and sensuous style captivated the world. At the time of his death, Hershman inherited his estate, including his vast collection of photography and art.

“During our 17 years together Victor steadfastly guided and molded me, and after his sudden death in 2001 I became solidly dedicated to my art, his presence more powerful than ever – a driving force to create something that is no longer a choice for me, but a necessity,” says Hershman. “This show at the Salomon Gallery brings mine and Victor’s work full circle with 20 new selected paintings from 2019 to 2021, along with a carefully curated selection of 38 photographs, taken between 1972 and 2001, four of which I interpreted into my own paintings, called the D & V Series.”

The exhibit serves as a love letter to a luminary who graced the pages of fashion magazines including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire, and appeared on the runway for many top designers, predominantly Valentino and Cerruti. Arimondi’s determination to turn the camera lens from his face onto the world he saw before him led to famously shooting the likes of Grace Jones, Liv Ullman, and Norman Mailer, as well as several portraits of male nudes captured during the pre-AIDS culture of the early 1980s.

He also notably focused imagery of the plight of the homeless of San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood suffering during the height of the AIDS epidemic. In his words, “Since I posed in front of the camera for so many years, my experience with talented photographers made me realize a way to express my inner world.”