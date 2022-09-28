A Lower East Side Meal for Lovers and More at 8282

The language of love shared between two people is a true sparkling gem in a treasure chest. The euphoria brought in is similar to the great feeling you get when you find a foodie paradise – 8282.

Look no further for your next food romance than at 8282. From the moment you walk in the door you feel the beautiful bliss with a friendly staff and decor that welcomes you into a love nest.

If you are looking for a perfect date night or a friendly sight down with your favorite partner in crime look no further than here. Start your night off right with a drink from the phenomenal cocktail program that shares flavor notes with their food that are highlighted by mixologist Katrina Sobredilla.

Following is a showcase of food that will have you talking in a positive way for years to come. Dive into a dish with a significant loved one. The menu is divided into two categories: small plates called Anju (food you eat with alcohol) and larger shared plates named Banju (alcohol paired with good food).

And be sure to check out the truly memorable 8282’s dessert menu that includes such delights as Peanut Butter Pie, a creamy peanut butter custard and chocolate pie filling on a graham cracker crust; and Injeolmi Ice Cream, layers of vanilla ice cream, Korean multi-grain, honey, and parmesan cheese that runs the gamut of textures and flavors, marrying soft with course and sweet with umami.

Share the moment and feel the love at 8282.

LOCATION: 84 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002

WEBSITE: www.eightwoeightwo.com

PHONE: (929) 837-0360

INSTAGRAM: @8282nyc

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Wed, Thurs, Sun – 5:30pm – 10:30pm

Fri & Sat – 5:30pm – 11:30pm