MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

A Lower East Side Meal for Lovers and More at 8282

A Lower East Side Meal for Lovers and More at 8282

The language of love shared between two people is a true sparkling gem in a treasure chest. The euphoria brought in is similar to the great feeling you get when you find a foodie paradise – 8282.

Look no further for your next food romance than at 8282. From the moment you walk in the door you feel the beautiful bliss with a friendly staff and decor that welcomes you into a love nest.

If you are looking for a perfect date night or a friendly sight down with your favorite partner in crime look no further than here. Start your night off right with a drink from the phenomenal cocktail program that shares flavor notes with their food that are highlighted by mixologist Katrina Sobredilla.

Following is a showcase of food that will have you talking in a positive way for years to come. Dive into a dish with a significant loved one. The menu is divided into two categories: small plates called Anju (food you eat with alcohol)  and larger shared plates named Banju (alcohol paired with good food).

And be sure to check out the truly memorable 8282’s dessert menu that includes such delights as Peanut Butter Pie, a creamy peanut butter custard and chocolate pie filling on a graham cracker crust; and Injeolmi Ice Cream, layers of vanilla ice cream, Korean multi-grain, honey, and parmesan cheese that runs the gamut of textures and flavors, marrying soft with course and sweet with umami.

Share the moment and feel the love at 8282.

LOCATION: 84 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002

WEBSITE: www.eightwoeightwo.com

PHONE: (929) 837-0360

INSTAGRAM: @8282nyc

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Wed, Thurs, Sun – 5:30pm – 10:30pm

Fri & Sat – 5:30pm – 11:30pm

 

Related Items
Food and Drink

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Hungryroot – A Healthy Home Cooking Kit You Will Love in Fall

WriterSeptember 28, 2022
Read More

Nubeluz – Inside a Stylish Opening with New York Royalty

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 27, 2022
Read More

Refreshing Tastes to the Season with Celeb Cocktail Hours and More

WriterSeptember 25, 2022
Read More

Mollusca Creates Foodie Magic in Meatpacking District

WriterSeptember 25, 2022
Read More

New York City Restaurants in September

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 25, 2022
Read More

Diner en Blanc and You Are There

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 22, 2022
Read More

Free Rosh Hashanah Cooking Class with WoodSpoon Home Chef Alon Hadar

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 20, 2022
Read More

Ringing the Bell at New Serafina Express on Wall Street

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 15, 2022
Read More

Best Recipes for Busy Week

WriterSeptember 13, 2022
Read More