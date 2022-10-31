MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
A Lunch of Refined Luxury with Legent Bourbon

This month the luxurious Legent Bourbon hosted a grand  tasting experience and lunch with Chief Master Blender of Suntory, Shinji Fukuyo.

Fukuyo-san expressed at the intimate soiree at hotspot Manhatta how specifically how Legent is a unique innovation that starts as a Kentucky Straight Bourbon with the Beam classic family recipe. Carefully orchestrated aging in wine and sherry casks before being expertly blended crates the magical expression. The result is a captivating and perfectly balanced layered whiskey with a bright, smooth, unexpectedly long finish.

Create your own wealthy moment at home this week with these recipes that will take your senses on an epic journey.

 

Two Legends: Cocktail Method

Ingredients

  • ●  2 parts – Legent Bourbon
  • ●  .75 parts – Amaro Nonino
  • ●  .75 parts – Red Wine Simple
  • ●  2 dashes – Angostura bittersMethod: Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice & Stir. Strain into Nick & Nora. Optional expressed Lemon Peel Garnish.

    Red Wine Simple Recipe (1 Cup)

  • ●  1 1⁄2 cups sugar
  • ●  1 cup red wineInstructions
  • ●  In a small pot, add the wine and sugar.
  • ●  Turn the heat to high and bring to a boil. Once it reaches a boil, turn the heat down tomedium and let it cook just below simmering for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • ●  The syrup is done when it can coat the back of a spoon and is a thick, syrupy texture.
  • ●  Let the syrup cool completely in the pot then transfer it to a mason jar or othersimilar container and store in the fridge.

Master’s Choice: Cocktail Method

Ingredients

  • ●  2 parts – Legent Bourbon
  • ●  .75 parts – Apricot Liqueur
  • ●  1 part – Kiwi Shrub
  • ●  1 part – Fresh Lemon Juice
  • ●  1 – Egg WhiteMETHOD: Combine all ingredients. Ice Shake. Dry Shake. Double Strain into rocks glass over ice. Garnish with Fresh Lemon Wheel or dehydrated kiwi slice.

    The Kiwi Shrub Recipe can be found in the link. Note- this ingredient needs 1 week to create.

East Meets West: Cocktail Method

Ingredients

  • ●  2 parts Legent Bourbon
  • ●  1/2 part salted honey syrup
  • ●  3 dashes Angostura® Bitters
  • ●  3 dashes orange bitters
  • ●  Edible seaweed (nori) for garnishMETHOD: Stir all ingredients with ice. Strain into glass over ice. Carefully roll and skewer a piece of nori with a cocktail pick and garnish.

    Honey syrup recipe

  • ●  6 oz. raw honey, 2 oz. water, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt.
  • ●  Put honey, water and salt into a saucepan over medium-high heat and cook until thesalt and honey have dissolved. Cool before using.

 

 

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

