A Melting Pot Menu Stirs Up Home Away From Home Vibes at LEYLA

After six months of relying on just takeout and delivery, Upper West Side eatery LEYLA has officially reopened for indoor dining. And, the effort is to be commended as residents applaud for their opportunity to re-visit this amazing location or stop by for a first time grand experience.

LEYLA (108 West 74th Street) is a magnificent option when you are looking for exquisite tastes that like New York City itself represent a melting pot. Executive Chef Met Kaba showcases a menu of Turkish and Mediterranean comfort food inspired dishes in an open concept kitchen, which allows guests the opportunity to see the action and have a sense of the magic.

This is fusion cuisine at its best. Embracing the rich spices and offerings of the Mediterranean, LEYLA produces dishes that exemplify unity and good vibes during these trying times in the world.

Walking into the space, guests find the stress of the outside world melt-away. You feel as you are in a lovely living room in Istanbul decorated with local décor. Tones are warm just like the staff working on site. The restaurant has been impeccably re-designed to ensure a safe dining experience and features MERV 13 filters, UV lighting, glass partitions, and seats up to 16 people. Silverware is carefully sanitized and hand sanitizer stations are all over the restaurant.

Menu favorites include such starters as Pides, a signature at LEYLA in the form of Turkish pizza, with varieties such as a Slow Cooked Short Rib Pide; Mezzes including Eggplant Caviar; and hot starters such as Pacanga Boregi, a flaky pastry filled with pastirma, kashar cheese and green peppers.

Entrees highlighted are Chicken Tarator, an oven roasted chicken over chickpeas, hazelnuts, parsley and pastirma stew; Manti, Turkish dumplings stuffed with eggplant puree in garlic yogurt sauce; Cop Sis with grilled cubes of lamb, served over naan bread.

And, be sure to try their desserts such as, Pistachio Mud Heaven, featuring dried kataifi, roasted pistachios and sherbet, served warm with mastic ice cream and a drizzle of honey; and Tahini and Honey Flatbread with toasted walnuts and Hazelnut Rice Pudding.

Brunch is also offered Saturday and Sunday from 11am-3pm with highlights like Breakfast Pide topped with quail eggs and sujuk; and Croque Hanim, a waffled croque with smoked turkey, beef bacon, kashar cheese, bechamel sauce and a sunny side up egg placed on top.

The time is now to support amazing restaurants like this. Places like LEYLA appreciate the business.

As stated proudly on their website, “Thank you all for your continued loyalty and kindness during these hard times. Since opening our doors, we have enjoyed every minute serving you and spending time together over authentic Mediterranean cuisine. We are honored to serve each and every one of you. Thank you for your continued support through these difficult times.”

Additionally, the restaurant offers takeout and delivery through their website as well as on GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats.

For more information and to make reservations please visit here.