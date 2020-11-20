MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

A Movie for Mankind – ‘The Antidote’ is Must Watch This Weekend

A Movie for Mankind – ‘The Antidote’ is Must Watch This Weekend

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the film “The Antidote” shines a light on the goodness that exists in the world sharing stories of kindness, decency, and the power of community in America. Produced and directed by Academy Award-nominee and former “Daily Show” producer Kahane Cooperman and six-time Emmy winner John Hoffman (former VP, Documentary Films at HBO), it debuts Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Made in response to the times we are living in, the film is a feature documentary that weaves together stories of kindness, decency, and the power of community in America. It’s about everyday people who make the intentional choice to lift others up and make their communities better, despite the fundamentally unkind ways of our society — which are at once facts of life in America, and yet deeply antithetical to our founding ideals.

Check out the trailer here.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles

