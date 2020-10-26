MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
A Natural Way to Clear Up Maskne with Desert Essence

No one would of thought a year ago that skin woes would include issues of breakouts and acne caused by masks.

As we protect ourselves during the pandemic our masks are helping do their job, but they are also causing angst – especially if you have sensitive skin. Desert Essence is solving the issue.

The natural solution dramatically helps to reduce the blemishes that are plaguing so many of us right now.

Whether skin is usually oily or dry, natural beauty products like this amazing brand reduce breakouts now referred to as maskne.

Usually, the negative of using natural-based products is they can tend to feel thick and sometimes you have to wonder if they are working. Or is it just a super slow process with poor results. But, with Desert Essence your maskne clears up quickly no matter your skin type.

Gentle, yet effective solutions for all skin are to be had. Her are our favorite products in the line to make your skin clear even in this confusing time.

To remove oil and impurities without drying out skin: You will love this when you embrace the power of Tea Tree Oil, Castile Soap and Coconut Oil with Desert Essence Thoroughly Clean Face Wash.

To treat breakouts: Small, but mighty, Desert Essence Blemish Touch Stick, can help diminish skin imperfections. Filled with pure plant extracts and essential oils, it can also be applied to bug bites for an instant sense of relief. This powerful little stick is amazing. Usually blemish sticks can burn your skin. Here the feel is smooth and the scent is not overwhelming. They are perfect for before bed or at a lunch break – even for those pesky pimples you might be getting closer to your ears right now. There is just nothing better.

To freshen oily skin on the go: Try Desert Essence’s Cannabis Sativa & White Ginger Facial Cleansing Pads to help calm, clarify and tone —anytime, anywhere. These are so gentle and in large cities where you have to walk around, they are perfect when you arrive at your destination and can refresh your face quickly.

And, don’t’ forget to keep that skin hydrated no matter what: Desert Essence’s new Cannabis Sativa & Jojoba Oil helps calm irritated skin and absorbs easily without leaving an oily residue.  It’s pretty phenomenal.

And of course, there are many more natural solutions for skin, hair, body and dental care at www.desertessence.com

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

