A New Airport Hotel Is Being Built by John Dodelande and Fujin

A brand new hotel is being constructed in Tbilisi, Georgia at the international airport. Businessman John Dodelande and his property development firm Fujin are currently engaged with this exciting project which consists of a 39,000-square-meter facility. The hotel will be named Ibis Tbilisi International and will accommodate an expected increase in the volume of travelers passing through Georgia in the near future.

A Ground-Breaking Hotel at Tbilisi Airport

The first phase of development is planned for completion by 2022 when 120 luxuriously appointed rooms will be presented to travelers arriving in Tbilisi from far and wide. Amenities to be developed as part of the project include several restaurants, a convenience store, a business center, rental car facilities and a Gulf gas filling station. This travel hub is envisioned to serve as a strategically situated facility along the Silk Road.

About the Developer: John Dodelande

Originally from France, John Dodelande is a highly regarded entrepreneur and one of the business executives currently involved in the development of the Silk Road. Dodelande is driven to create lucrative business alliances between East and West, all the way from China to Europe. As the exclusive shareholder of Fujin, he has multiple business interests ranging from property development and investment to agricultural projects. Besides his dedication to business ventures, Dodelande is also known as an avid art collector and owns an extensive collection of contemporary Chinese art.

An Abundance of Business Prospects in Georgia

As the core of the Caucasus, Georgia has been a unique melting pot of European and Asian culture for hundreds of years. With free trade agreements between the European Union, Hong Kong and China, Georgia is an ideal location for business dealings with massive export potential to a market that consists of billions of people. Additionally, Georgia has recently received attention as a top European tourist destination. With this level of growth in various areas, a wide range of business prospects have become available in the country. What makes Georgia even more attractive to global investors, is that it boasts a highly skilled workforce and has a robust infrastructure able to accommodate all business needs. Georgia is not only one of the top countries in the world to do business in, it is also considered as a safe place to live.

About Fujin, the Real Estate Company Behind the DevelopmentBased in Tbilisi, Georgia, Fujin is a property development firm founded by John Dodelande. The company’s objective is to establish travel and entertainment centers along the Silk Road and to cultivate mutually rewarding long-term business alliances with investors and industry specialists throughout Asia and Europe. Fujin works with leading consultants, architects, and designers. The company is committed to investigating and renovating previously unexplored locations while ensuring that sustainability is maintained in all developments undertaken. For the Tbilisi Airport hotel development, Fujin has joined forces with CBA, a top architectural company located in France, as well as a Georgia-based architectural studio named ART and a leading Georgian construction company called CMS