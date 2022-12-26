A New Musical RUTKA Starts It’s Journey

Development is underway for the new musical RUTKA. Selections from the show’s exhilarating indie rock score will be presented on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for Performing Arts at Lincoln Center (40 Lincoln Center Plaza).



The creative team features music and lyrics by Jocelyn Mackenzie & Jeremy Lloyd Styles, from the Brooklyn indie rock trio Pearl and the Beard, book by Sarah Gancher (Russian Troll Farm, Hundred Days), dramaturgy by Ken Cerniglia (Hadestown, Peter and the Starcatcher), and direction by Wendy C. Goldberg, the former Artistic Director of The National Playwrights Conference at The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center and a two-time chair of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama Jury.



RUTKA is a contemporary rock musical based on the internationally acclaimed Rutka’s Notebook, a diary by 14-year-old Rutka Laskier. Rutka documented her thoughts, hopes and experiences during three months in 1943 while living in the Jewish Ghetto in Bedzin, Poland. She left her diary behind following her deportation and it would remain hidden for 63 years until it was published in 2006. Following its relatively recent discovery and authentication by scholars, Rutka’s Notebook has drawn comparison to The Diary of Anne Frank. (In an odd coincidence, Rutka Laskier and Anne Frank were both born on the same date: June 12, 1929).



The vibrant, unique, and resoundingly memorable score of RUTKA gives voice to a group of teenagers as they cope with the unimaginable events surrounding them. Rising from one of the darkest events of human history comes a story of hope, resilience, and resistance. RUTKA captures both the angst and elation of young people finding their way amid the mess of a world that adults leave behind.



“When I first heard about the idea to pair the story of Rutka Laskier with contemporary music, I thought it was brilliant,” director Wendy C. Goldberg commented. “The show feels modern and raw, utilizing its indie-rock musical score to directly reach modern audiences. In this way, RUTKA helps reclaim voices that were taken far too soon, and to introduce new generations to these stories in a way that feels entirely relevant and current to them. With shocking incidents of anti-Semitism, hatred and division on the rise, it is crucial to have a project like this to enact meaningful change for future generations.”