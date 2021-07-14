MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Out of Town

A New Theatrical Venue and 39 Steps Comes To Long Island

A New Theatrical Venue and 39 Steps Comes To Long Island

A new theatrical venue is coming to Long Island

Lauren Dietzel, Molly Bader and Kevin Delano
Keith Weiss

The Strongbox Theatre will be located at 40 Main Street,  East Rockaway, NY.

Peter Coleman, Lauren Dietzel, Molly Bader and Kevin Delano

The building is the old East Rockaway National Bank and Trust Company on Main Street.

Peter Coleman, Lauren Dietzel, Kevin Delano, Molly Bader and Keith Weiss
Kevin Delano

Anthony Leone and his wife, Marla D’Urso, are in the process of converting the building.   The venue that will include a black box theater, cafe, dressing rooms and more when it opens.

Molly Bader

To celebrate the end of Covid 19 restrictions and while renovations on the building are going on, Anthony and Marla are presenting The 39 Steps in an open air setting free to anyone that wants to attend.

Peter Coleman, Lauren Dietzel, Molly Bader and Kevin Delano

Memorial Park, 376 Atlantic Ave, East Rockaway will be the setting of the first production.  

Peter Coleman

Under the direction of Sam Hood Adrain the performances will be on Friday’s and Saturday’s starting on July 9 and running through July 31. 

Lauren Dietzel

The show stars Kevin Delano, Molly Bader, Peter Coleman, Lauren Dietzel, Keith Weiss and Abram Blau.

Shows will start at 7:30 so bring a chair, pack a picnic and enjoy a night of entertainment!

Keith Weiss, Abram Blau

The 39 Steps is adapted from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock. The original concept was of a four-actor version of the story.  That adaption was by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon. 

Keith Weiss

The four person ensemble had one actor playing the hero, Richard Hannay, an actress (or sometimes actor) plays the three women with whom he has romantic entanglements, and two other actors play every other character in the show: heroes, villains, men, women, children and even the occasional inanimate object. This often requires lightning-fast quick-changes and occasionally for them to play multiple characters at once.

Abram Blau

For further information: www.strongboxtheater.com

Kevin Delano
Lauren Dietzel

Related Items
Out of Town

Related Items

More in Out of Town

Renee Fleming

What to Watch: July 14

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2021
Read More

Old Vic’s The Dumb Waiter Delivers This Dynamic Duo Deliciously

RossJuly 13, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 13

Suzanna BowlingJuly 13, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 12

Suzanna BowlingJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Billy Porter and New York Stage and Film, Georgie, The Jimmy Awards and Red Bull Theatre 2021 Short New Play Festival

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 11

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Wicked In Concert, Trouble in Mind, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Jamie deRoy & friends Tony Winners, John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda In Intimate Conversation

Suzanna BowlingJuly 10, 2021
Read More

30 Reasons To Buy Tickets to Staten Island’s “Eyes On New York”

Suzanna BowlingJuly 10, 2021
Read More

Fishamble’s Silent Screams Loud With Pain and Intensity

RossJuly 10, 2021
Read More