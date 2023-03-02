Events
A New York Night with Designer Bach Mai
Evening wear designer Bach Mai’s party, celebrating his new collection, was as irreverently chic and sophisticated as the collection itself.
The event was the inaugural party for PLOUME, a new speakeasy boîte hidden under The Ivory Peacock restaurant in Chelsea NYC. The evening was sponsored by Chambord, Ford’s Gin and Korbel and hosted by NYC Event Producer Deryck Todd.
Invitees were greeted by NYC Nightlife and Theirry Mugler Runway legend Connie Girl at the door and then made their way down through to the secret doorway leading downstairs. Inside, Bach Mai could be seen chatting in a cozy corner with one of his muses, Avatar actress Bailey Bass, wearing Bach Mai of course. Morphine Love Dion and Dane Dion from the House of Dion in Miami, lit up the dance floor with Berlin Drag star Maxima Love and the Influencer/Content Creator Jacob Zar among the thick Art/Fashion/Nightlife crowd that partied until the lights went on. The great LA based Fashion & Celebrity photographer Reinhardt Kenneth made an entrance as well, his Harper’s Bazaar International cover with Skye Aurelia, still hot off the presses. Actress / NYC Nightlife Icon Sophia Lamar arrived fashionably late, and was overheard talking about her incandescent turn as Cristina Onasis in the popular HBO series Veneno with an ardent and attentive fan.
The great Music/DJ Duo The Illustrious Blacks, with tour dates in London and World Pride in Sydney were able to carve out time to provide the transcendent music for the night.
All in all, a fabulous New York gathering celebrating one of its own.
Photographer Krista Schlueter
Operations Warrior Shield Luncheon to Honor Boxing Champions Zab Juddah, Monte Barrett & Celebrity Photographer Mychal Watts
Operations Warrior Shield (OWS) will honor Mychal Watts (Celebrity Photographer & Ret Sgt. USMC) for his work with OWS and his outstanding service to our country on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 12:00pm-2:30pm at Ben & Jack’s Steakhouse located at 219 – East 44th Street between 2nd & 3rd Ave in New York City.
OWS will also recognize Zab Judah (6x World Champion Boxer) and Monte Barrett (Boxing Champion & Hall of Fame) for their support of OWS. Comm Hendon will be in attendance representing Mayor Adams and to shed light on the work of OWS.
“I’m so humbled to be recognized and to be part of such a tremendous organization,” stated Watts. “To be recognized for my service to my country and to be gifted with my companion dog Connie to ease my post-traumatic stress, is nothing short of incredible. I’m forever grateful to Ed Schloeman and the organization for their generosity. I’m committed to working with the OWS team to help other veterans with ptsd.”
“From the time that I met Watts, I knew immediately that he was so deserving of this recognition and his companion Connie,” said CMSgt (ret) Edward Schloeman. I also look forward to recognizing Judah and Barrett for their commitment to our organization.”
“Both Barrett and I are grateful to be part of such an outstanding organization who supports the many great veterans who serve our country,” stated Judah. “We look forward to supporting OWS for many years to come.”
For tickets – www.owsknockout.eventbrite.com
Liori Diamond Showcase Party Ignites Passion for Stylish Jewelry in Heart of NYC
Last week in Manhattan Liori Diamond brought out the beauty and sparkle at a beautiful party in Manhattan.
Passion for fashion and diamonds was felt in the room that allowed guests to try on stunning diamond and jewelry. In between the preview everyone enjoyed sushi, sips of champagne and amazing treats from Love, London Sweets.
The grand display highlighted the Liori Lux Box.
The company states, “Choosing your diamond will be one of the most exciting decisions you will ever make. All of our diamond rings are designed to perfection. Each diamond is chosen individually and carefully sourced by the world’s best.”
Here is to beautiful nights in NYC!
Cabaret
Lea Michele, Patti Lupone, Jeremy Jordan, Hailey Kilgore and So Many More At Carnegie Hall
Carnegie Hall’s 2023–2024 season has almost 170 concerts and many will be led by Broadway artists.
The New York Pops, led by music director and conductor Steven Reineke, will feature Broadway cult favorites: Jeremy Jordan, Hailey Kilgore, Javier Muñoz, and Elizabeth Stanley in 21st Century Broadway October 27, 2023, at 8 PM; One Night Only: An Evening with Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara will appear November 17 at 8 PM; The Best Christmas of All with Norm Lewis hits the stage December 22–23 at 8 PM; Montego Glover and pianist Lee Musiker in Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blue on February 9, 2024, at 8 PM; and Hitsville: Celebrating Motown, with Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae, will end the season March 15 at 8 PM.
Lea Michele, may be killing it in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, but she will make her solo Carnegie Hall debut this fallat the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage October 30 at 8 PM.
Carnegie Hall will commemorate the centennial of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with several performances, including a December 13 concert with Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Michael Feinstein. The two will come together for Two Pianos: Who Can Ask for Anything More? with newly arranged piano duos, plus works by Gershwin contemporaries and successors.
An immersive Weimar Underground cabaret series, entitled Part of Fall of the Weimar Republic: Dancing on the Precipice, will feature Chicago‘s Ute Lemper in Weimar Berlin and After the Exodus (February 9, 2024, at 7:30 PM in Zankel Hall) and Tony winner Alan Cumming with jazz ensemble The Hot Sardines (April 19 at 7:30 PM in Zankel Hall).
And finally three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone will return April 8, 2024, with her newest show, A Life in Notes. Subtitled A Personal Musical Memoir On and Off the Stage, the 8 PM performance will mark the stage and screen star’s first Carnegie appearance in more than a decade.
