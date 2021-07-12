A Night to Remember – Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s 17th Annual Hamptons Happening

Summer in the Hamptons this weekend was the spot for one of the most glorious events of the season.

Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s 17th Annual Hamptons Happening was not just a splendid way to raise funds, it was also an incredible moment that brought forth joy and bliss to hundreds of attendees. The night was a celebration of health and wellness, as well as the culmination of The Global Walk to Flatten the Cancer Curve with SWCRF partner, Walk with a Doc.

The distinguished Dr. Samuel Waxman took a moment to speak to the crowd in between delightful tastings and sips to honor the night dedicated to making a difference in the world of medicine. “You’re here to help me. You’re going to help everyone by having fun. We’re going to make a move around the world, to make people aware that we can beat cancer.”

Event committee member Maria Fishel and Kenneth Fishel hosted the ticketed fundraiser on their beautiful estate in Bridgehampton. Notable attendees included NFL Legend Howard Cross, philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, and “RHONY” star Ramona Singer. This year’s honorees included HUGO BOSS, Fashion Inc; Dr. Kenneth Mark, Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Expert; Natalie Cohen Gould, Co-founder of Come Back Cycle, Dir. Of Wholesale, FP Movement; and Chef and Restaurateur David Burke, David Burke Hospitality Management. The event was co-chaired by Mark D. Friedman of Brown Harris Stevens, Jessica Mackin of James Lane Post, and Randi Schatz. SWCRF founder Samuel Waxman MD, along with event committee members Christine Arlotta, Antonella Bertello, Erica Fineberg, Maria Fishel, Jacqueline Frank, Norah Lawlor, Jamie Koff, Christine Prydatko, Suzanne Sabet, and Michael Snell.

The premiere cocktail chef-tasting event featured a dozen chefs and spirits from the Hamptons and New York City who provided tastings of their favorite dishes, cocktails and mocktails. The event also featured appearances by VIPS like Chris Wragge, anchor of CBS 2 Morning News, Danny Burstein from Broadway, Harry Lennix from The Blacklist, Harry Carson of The NY Giants, a performance by Freestyle Love Supreme, a Tony Award Winning Broadway Musical Improv Group, and many more.

The Global Walk to Flatten the Cancer Curve officially started on June 30th and culminates at the SWCRF’s 17th Annual Hamptons Happening. The virtual walk will raise international awareness and funds for life-saving cancer research. Participants will log their steps during the 11 days with the aim of accumulating 25,000 miles, enough to travel around the world.

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.

For more information and to learn how you can get involved please visit here.