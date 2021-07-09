A One On One With Dorothy Lyman

Dorothy Lyman (Playwright) is a two-time Emmy© Award-winning actress for her work as Opal Gardner on All My Children and is widely known for her co-starring role on Mama’s Family, alongside Vicki Lawrence and Carol Burnett. Her other plays are Enemy (an adaptation of Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People), A Rage in Tenure and Soft Landing (directed by John Tillinger) all developed and produced by Players Workshop in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. In The Bleak Midwinter, the prequel to We Have To Hurry was produced in New York City and Westchester in 2019. In addition to her numerous film and television appearances, Ms. Lyman also directed 75 episodes of the Fran Drescher sitcom The Nanny. Her directing career began in 1980 when she produced and directed the original off-Broadway production of A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking starring Susan Sarandon and Eileen Brennan, and the subsequent national tour starring Elizabeth Ashley and Susan Anton. Her feature films, The Northern Kingdom and Split Ends, are available on Netflix. T2C sat down with Dorothy to learn more about her play We Have to Hurry

We Have To Hurry, will stream live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, Saturday, July 10th at 8pm EST (5PM PST) and Sunday, July 11th at 3pm EST (12pm PST) The heartwarming new play, about a pair of mature people reigniting their spark during the sunset years of life, is written by playwright, director and actor Dorothy Lyman and is directed by Patricia Vanstone. Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress JoBeth Williams and Award winning Broadway, film and television actor Harris Yulin are set to star in the next monthly digital presentation of the new play. Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all profits from the streaming of We Have to Hurry to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Tickets for the streaming event are priced at $15 per household, with VIP tickets priced at $25, which includes an exclusive post-show talkback with the creators and stars. Tickets for July 10th and 11th are available by logging on to https://www.broadwayondemand.com/channels/details/we-have-to-hurry–july-10—11

At a retirement community in sunny Cedar Key, Florida, Margaret and Gil are forced to be apart in their adjacent condos due to a mandatory isolation order for all residents. From their neighboring balconies, love struck Gil witnesses Margaret’s increasing frustrations at their circumstances and realizes he must use his humor and wit to turn her spirits around. Keenly aware that every moment is precious, Gil knows We Have to Hurry, but can he get Margaret to take a walk on the beach and the first step toward happily ever after?

We Have to Hurry premiered on Broadway on Demand’s exclusive live stream event in May 2021, starring theatrical luminary Kathleen Chalfant and Oscar nominee Elliott Gould. The June 2021 stars were stage and screen favorite Alfred Molina with the playwright Dorothy Lyman who is also an Emmy Award winning, Broadway, New York stage actress and director. A cast of who’s who from stage and screen will pair up each month in the series. In keeping with the play’s touching message, all profits from performances of We Have to Hurry will be donated to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Owned and operated by The Actors Fund, the residences offer short-stay rehabilitation, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care services for individuals who have dedicated a major portion of their professional lives to the performing arts and entertainment.

