A Perfect at Home Holiday Meal with Nuhma NYC

This holiday season many New Yorkers will find themselves in small bubbles in their apartments celebrating. With extended lockdowns throughout the country and travel advisories asking people to stay home, the time is now for an amazing meal delivered to your door. Nuhma NYC is doing this in perfect style.

As stated by the company, “Our goal is to provide you with food that is prepared with fresh, organic, locally sourced ingredients from markets we know and farms we trust. Our aim is to create and serve a culinary experience that exceeds expectations, inspiring the individual palate with a diversity of flavors.”

Nuhma NYC is a catering company that puts their heart and passion into every dish they create. Love is delivered to your door when you place an order with them. From dishes such as a phenomenal Maine Lobster Pot Pie to scrumptious sides of Haricot Vert and Potato Gratin, your heart will be filled with warmth. Even their desserts are pure joy in a a box.

Company founder Nuhma worked prior at the Michelin Starred Bouley restaurant for two years, and served as a private chef for some of Manhattan’s elite before starting Nuhma NYC in 2014. Thanks to its exquisite yet approachable cuisine, unparalleled service, and famous fried chicken, Nuhma NYC quickly outgrew its Lower East Side location.

Now based in Long Island City, Nuhma NYC includes a full team of talented chefs, expert wait staff and partnerships with local markets and farms—bringing new dimensions of taste and flavor to every event no matter how big or small.

This holiday season make your bubble shine bright and be sure to order a meal for your loved ones at home. Nuhma NYC Christmas menu includes great selections.

Appetizers can come in 6 or 12 pieces and include Baked Brie Puff Pastries, Devils on Horseback, Mushroom Arancini, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktails and Maryland Lump Crab Cakes with old bay aioli. For the first course, enjoy Butternut & Kabocha Squash Soup or Lobster Bisque Soup, Salads include Local Apple Salad with kale, cranberry cheese, candied pecan, pomegranate and apple-balsamic dressing or an Iceberg Wedge Salad. The Main Course includes Apple Cider-honey Glazed Ham, Nuhma’s Surf & Turf with Maine lobster tail thermidor, pastrami picanha steak and housemade steak sauce, Braised Five Spice Short Ribs, Maine Lobster Pot Pie and Cedar Plank Grilled Salmon with dill, lemon, parsley and pomegranate syrup-yoghurt sauce. Sides feature Lobster Ravioli, Potato Gratin, Creamy mashed Potatoes, Cream of Spinach, Haricot Vert and Cauliflower Gratin. There’s an array of desserts as well which includes Nuhma’s Chocolate Cake and a Surprise Christmas Cookie Box. Orders can be made by visiting, https://nuhmanyc.com.

Photos By @adam620