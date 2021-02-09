A Perfect Electric Bike – How Fast Shall It Be?

Electric Bike, How Fast It Shall Be for a Comfortable and Safe Ride?

Thus, you are choosing a new bike. While we agree that a fast electric bike is a preferred choice of many users, it shall still comply with many other requirements to be allowed on the roads of the majority of states. Thus, let us have a look at what a perfect electric bike is.

Safety Is the Main Priority

While speed matters, safety shall be the main priority when choosing an electric bike. Thus, consider elements such as front, brake, and turn lights to make you visible in any conditions. If a bike has a smart security system integrated, it is an additional benefit.

Riding Comfort and Flexibility

Prime quality bikes provide you with a top flexibility level when riding. Have a look at Delfast TOP 3.0 to get a better idea of what we mean.

Different speed modes contribute significantly to riding flexibility. You cannot disagree that riding, say, in the countryside differs from riding in a city, thus, you cannot use the same mode for both cases. Pedal assist is also crucial to add confidence.

You don’t want to stay in the middle of the road with a bike battery discharged, do you? Make sure your bike is equipped with a display that shows the charge level. You might believe that everything is under control, but you better know for sure.

Only after making sure that your bike has the basic features needed to provide you with the needed safety and comfort level, you can check its speed characteristics.

Speed and Other Crucial Features

The maximum speed a bike develops varies greatly from one model to another. For example, Delfast Top 3.0 can ride at max. 50 mph / 80 km per hour. However, not only the maximum speed value is important. Those who have used an electric bike know that the acceleration capabilities are not less important. Thus, make sure your bike engine can accelerate to the top speed within the shortest period possible. Otherwise, you might feel frustrated while waiting until your bike develops the needed speed.

A not least important feature is the battery capacity of your bike. There are different bikes designed for different purposes. The battery capacity values will differ based on this, too.

For example, a bike for long distances can travel to around 250 miles without recharging. While a bike for city commuting will cover a maximum of 30-40 miles before the battery discharges.

As you can see, speed isn’t the only feature to rely on when choosing an electric bike. There are many characteristics to consider, and none of them shall be ignored if you want to enjoy every ride.