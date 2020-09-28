MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
A Perfect Gift for Your Royal Loved Ones with Petrossian

A Perfect Gift for Your Royal Loved Ones with Petrossian

Believe it or not the holidays are just around the corner. We are already thinking about what to give our beloved as we get closer to these special dates.

For the special someone in our life be sure to consider these fantastic gift ideas from Petrossian. Everything in their portfolio is phenomenal including the Tsar Imperial Ossetra Caviar. Nothing evokes the decadent age of the Tsars like the potent aromatics of Ossetra caviar filling your senses. To taste this is to taste magic.

Here are few other wonderful selections:

Caviar Tasting at Home – Sample three of our finest caviars – Royal Ossetra, Transmontanus, and Baika. Get ready to taste the tremendous range of Petrossian caviar and experience the subtle nuances that define these legendary types.

12 Days of Caviar Tiger’s Eye Collection – Nestled inside a magnificent presentation box are twelve 20g jars of legendary Petrossian caviar – four each of Classic Ossetra, Royal Transmontanus and Daurenki. Each jar is crowned by a golden dome that glows like precious Tiger’s Eye.

Hot Chocolate On-A-Stick – Our delightful gift box includes six chocolate sticks, so you can enjoy a warm cup with five friends or whenever you like. This clever concoction was also featured on Oprah.com as one of Oprah’s Top Gifts.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

