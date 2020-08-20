MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
A Perfect Outdoor Dining Escape in Midtown at Ted’s Montana Grill

Some summer days can get pretty hot. With outdoor dining being all the rage we are loving getting our city back on it’s feet, but let’s face it – a good cool off with good food is needed.


This is why the Pick of the Week for restaurants  is Ted’s Montana Grill. Located at 110 West 51st Street at Sixth Avenue (steps away from Radio City Music Hall) they have this incredible luxury of being in between high-rise buildings that perfectly shade their tables. A gentle breeze blows in as you sit down to eat with some of the best food in town.

Service is incredible. The staff on site is working hard to keep it up. Truly they should be applauded for taking the time to touch the hearts of guests in the middle of lunch service.

Be sure to treat yourself here. Get a cocktail and an appetizer to start. Signature cocktails include Ted’s Signature Margarita and the Ultimate Dirty Martini. Enjoy them with Bison Nachos (pepper jack cheese, bison chili, fresh toppings) or Salt & Pepper Onion Rings.

Then get your main meal on in style with Ted’s Bacon Cheeseburger (Cheddar or Swiss, bacon, grilled onion and Beef Bison); or the Snowcrest Sandwich (fried or grilled all-natural chicken breast, mustard remoulade, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, dill pickle chips, cracked wheat bun, fresh-cut fries).

Anything you select will make you happy. Get cool and get pleased in style. Here is to New York City getting back to business.

You can download their contactless menu too and take out is available.

Please visit here for more information.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

