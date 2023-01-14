A Psychic, A Musical Bar Mitzvah, Comedy And More At The Midnight Theatre

NYC’s Midnight Theatre is kicking off the new year with a diverse and exciting lineup including one of NYC longest-run independent comedy shows, Infinite Jokes, the Midnight Theatre Football Club, psychic channeling with four year waitlist Medium Craig McManus, and Dear Evan Hansen’s Andrew Barth Feldman’s Barth Mitzvah Boy: An Evening Of Original Music.

Infinite Jokes Comedy Show

Friday, January 13, Doors 9:00 PM

Join us for a knockout crew of top comedians, headlined by Jay Jurden (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and featuring Ashley Gavin (Netflix is a Joke, Hulu, Comedy Central, We’re Having Gay Sex). Also appearing is Usama Siddiquee (Netflix’s Inventing Anna, HBO’s And Just Like That, Comedy Central’s Nora from Queens, FX’s Better Things), Eli Trichon (Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Criminal Minds, NCIS), Piers Moreton (Finalist at The World Series of Comedy Finals in Las Vegas, Headliner at Laughfest), and Meka Mo (Comic to Watch at NY Comedy Fest 2022, “Best at Fest” at Black Women in Comedy Laugh Fest).

Midnight Theatre Football Club

Saturday, January 15, @ 1:00 PM and 4:30 PM

With The Midnight Theatre Football Club, fans can now watch their favorite American football teams in style, from the comfort of Manhattan West’s luxurious new variety venue, Midnight Theatre. Games will be shown every weekend starting on January 14 for the wild card games, and continuing all through the big game on Sunday, February 12.

Andrew Barth Feldman’s Barth Mitzvah Boy: An Evening Of Original Music

Saturday, January 28, Doors 6:30 PM

Monday, January 30, Doors 6:30 PM

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) will be performing new original music and reliving his Bar Mitzvah at Manhattan’s Midnight Theatre. Barth Mitzvah Boy: An Evening Of Original Music will feature special guests, including Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Into the Woods), Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening), Gian Perez (Sing Street), Heath Saunders (Great Comet, Company), and more.

An Evening of Channeling With Psychic Medium Craig McManus

Thursday, February 9, Doors 6:30pm

One of the top mediums in his field, Craig McManus has a four-year wait list for those who want to experience his gift of connecting the living with friends and family in spirit. He has written five books on ghosts and spirit, as featured on Haunted Towns & the TODAY Show.