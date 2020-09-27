MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
A Question For Mayor de Blasio: Whose Lives Do You Really Think Matter?

Has anybody noticed that NYC restaurants seem to have a target on their backs? First they had to fight for out door dining. Then they had to fight for limited indoor dining. Now they have to fight off attacks. Protestors are verbally attacking diners at the tables.

Last night protestors descended upon a West Village eatery that caters to family’s. The Cowgirl restaurant on West 10th and Hudson had protestors descending from the 6th precinct, after police broke up a rally at Washington Square Park. Moving forward the protestors mingled with the unsuspecting diners trying to avoid arrests, as the NYPD approached with mega phones. The protestors showed how little they cared about anyone but themselves. They disregarded the law and the police were making arrests and innocent bystanders were effected.

de Blasio has been putting off opening indoor dinning, breaking an industry that offered jobs to many, yet allows protestors to disturb lives without consequences. I am sure many of the protestors will be let go with just a hand slap, because that is how de Blasio and Cuomo set NYC up, prior to the COVID. Both blamed the police for the crime surge, but not the people who instigate the violence. If you fight back, it is the person who has been confronted that pays the price. de Blasio’s contempt for upper and middle-class is evident in both his speech and his actions. de Blasio has stated he doesn’t really care about the city’s restaurants on the grounds of class.

Fine that’s up to him, but what about the thousands of workers employed at these restaurants, don’t their lives and jobs matter?

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

