A.R.T.’s Behind the Scenes Gives a Sneak Peak Into The New Musicals Being Groomed For Broadway

Last night I attended American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, theater’s new Behind the Scenes series with the writers, directors, and composers who are making work at the A.R.T. The multimedia events will feature songs and scenes from the shows in development; conversation about process, research, and collaboration; and interactive Q&As with the audience.

The reason I attended was Tony and Obie Award-winning playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler, That Kindness, O.P.C., In the Body of the World), Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Imagine Dragons), and Tony Award-winning actor, performer, and songwriter Idina Menzel (Rent, Wicked, Frozen) shared music and stories about the development of The Circle of Becoming, a wild new musical fairy tale about a teenage girl and her posse whose determination to save the planet endows them with powers they never knew they had, directed by Diane Paulus.

Idina Menzel (songwriter) started this collaboration. Her mission is to surround herself with creative, smarter and more talented people. She wants to challenging herself. Turns out Eve and Idina are friends and she wanted to work with Justin.

Ryan McKittrick moderated.

Diane Paulus stated the “The youth movement is this political movement.”

Eve Ensler, had a desire to do something about climate change. She is obsessed with young women and how they are fearless. These young girls are prophets and we all know we are in extinction. They want us to panic and wake up, that’s what these movements, mostly run by young women are bravely asking.

Justin Tranter, music is pop orientated. The first song presented was “Music Human” sung by Caroline Alian. Idina wrote the melody and the song comes at the end of the first act. The young girl’s mother has betrayed her and gone against the earth. This highly contagious pop anthem states “I don’t want to be human.”

The second song featured the wonderful vocals of in “Mouths to Feed” a great singer songwriter guitar ballad.

The third song “We Want You To Act” is a political angst song that is thematic and pushes the story forward.

Idina is partly doing it for her 11 year old son, who wants to feel than be given the answer.

Their advice for young songwriters is to listen to people who aren’t listen to.

At the “Virtual Green Room,” guests were treated to an amazing conclusion of Idina singing one of her songs in the show. This rangy ballad was the highlight of the night and made the listeners beg for more!

Next up on April 6th at 7:30 Co-creators Katie Pearl and Lisa D’Amour, composer Sxip Shirey, and performer Jennifer Kidwell share scenes, songs, and video from Ocean Filibuster, a new music theater experience that draws from myth, stand-up, and science to imagine a showdown between Senate leader Mr. Majority and the Ocean itself, commissioned by A.R.T. through a collaboration with the Harvard University Center for the Environment.

On Wednesday, May 19 at 7:30PM Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo) talk with director Taibi Magar (We Live in Cairo, Macbeth In Stride upcoming), sharing songs and visual research from their new music-theater piece that explores cancer and relationships across time between patients and caregivers.

