A Side Sleepers Guide To Buying A Mattress

We all have a way of sleeping that we find the most comfortable, even if it causes us to wake up with an achy neck. Sometimes though, these morning after problems start to make their way into your sleep routine and you begin finding it hard to get any sleep at all. Side sleepers may struggle with this because this position can cause pain in your hips, shoulders, and even wrists. So, keep reading to find the best mattress for side sleepers with our extensive guide outlining the top reviewed mattresses.

Pressure Points

Sleeping on your side affects the most pressure points on your body. Your shoulders and hips are the main problem areas as they require plenty of support throughout the night. You should also pay attention to your ears, as side sleeping can cause them to become sore after being pressed into a mattress all night long. In order to relieve any pressure in these areas, there are lots of things you need to consider such as the type of mattress you use and how firm it is.

Type Of Mattress

Memory foam is often said to be the best type of mattress for side sleepers. This is because it comfortably contours to the shape of your body while still providing you with support. This removes any strain from the side of your body and will stop you from waking up feeling stiff and achy. A gel mattress can also be a good option, as they’re super reactive to the curvature of your body and help keep it cushioned. Latex mattresses are usually equipped with spring technology, and this can also be ideal for side sleepers. The springs help to give your body maximum support, but the latex gives you soft cushioning to keep your joints from feeling stiff.

Firmness

Choosing the firmness of your mattress as a side sleeper can be a little tricky. You might think that the firmer the mattress, the more support you get. While this can be true in some cases, going for the hardest mattress you can as a side sleeper can actually cause more problems. For instance, you may be woken up by pins and needles in the night as the firmness is putting too much pressure on your joints. Sider sleepers should go for a slightly softer mattress as this will alleviate any strain while sleeping. You also don’t want to go for one that’s too soft as it could cause your spine to dip down and lead to backache. You also need to consider your body weight as well. The heavier you are, the firmer your mattress needs to be. So, if you’re slightly lighter, you can probably go for the softest mattress, but if you’re heavier, you may need to upgrade to a firmer one.

Test It Out

If you’re purchasing a mattress from a store, make sure you test it out beforehand. Don’t just sit on it either. No matter how silly you feel, actually lay on the mattress as you would in bed and see how comfortable it is. You want your spine to feel aligned with no dipping, your neck needs to be in a neutral position, and your hips need to feel cushioned. All of these things will ensure that you’re choosing the right mattress for you as a side sleeper.

Sleeping on your side can actually be one of the best ways to sleep. You will most likely snore less, have less joint pain in the long run, and it can even help with chronic pain. However, if you don’t have the right mattress, your comfy position can soon turn into a pain-filled nightmare. Make sure you consider the type of mattress you choose and how firm it is before deciding which one to buy. With the right mattress, side sleepers can get amazing sleep every night.