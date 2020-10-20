MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

A Sigh of Relief With The Opening of Neighborhood Hotspots

“Welcome Back Joe Allen. We missed you” was written in chalk at 326 West 46th Street.

The theater district’s icon staple Joe Allen finally opened its door, giving a grieving industry hope. The beloved restaurant reopened on October 15th after being closed since March 17th. Yes, its to 25% capacity and you have the choice of inside or outside, but the memories linger and new ones are waiting to be built.

The restaurant, which opened in 1965, got a makeover by Tony Award-winning scenic designer David Rockwell. The redesign was done by Dine In NYC, a pro bono group that helps restaurants reopen while complying with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Mary Hattman, from Bar Centrale is the new mai’tre’d. Stars are stilling showing up. Sighted so far are John Benjamin Hickey Tony nominated for The Inheritance, Tony winner Joel Grey, NY1’s Frank DiLella and Nathan Lane.

Lucky Cheng’s, NYC’s longest running drag cabaret, is also following the current NYC guidelines for indoor dining:

  • temperature checks at the door
  • 6ft table spacing
  • all staff will be wearing face coverings
  • operating at 25% capacity of our venue.
  • collecting information at the door for possible tracing
  • no bar seats will be available
  • sanitizing stations & digital menus
    With only 25% capacity available, the seats are HOT, so do not wait and procrastinate! Make your reservation now to taste the unforgettable flavor of lucky Cheng’s!

Saturday Seatings: 6pm & 8:30pm

Sunday Seatings: 12pm & 3pm

First, make your reservation through OpenTable, or by emailing: info@luckychengs.com

Location: Secret Room 707 8th ave, New York NY, 10036

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

