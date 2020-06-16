A Special Pride Month Celebration of The Life of Terrence McNally!

Celebrate Terrence McNally on June 17th for a special Pride Month online discussion of the award-winning documentary Terrence McNally: Every Act Of Life, remembering the life and legacy of the late Tony® Award-Winning playwright and LGBTQ activist.

Traceing McNally’s life – Terrence McNally: Every Act Of Life starts with McNally escaping his troubled home in Corpus Christi, Texas to becoming one of America’s most groundbreaking and honored playwrights.

The documentary includes interviews with actors Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Rita Moreno, Chita Rivera, F. Murray Abraham, Audra Macdonald, Edie Falco, John Slattery, and Billy Porter, to name a few, discussing McNally’s remarkable legacy.

McNally sadly passed away from COVID-19 complications on March 24, 2020.

This first of three discussions will take place this Wednesday featuring: Director Jeff Kaufman; Tony® Award-Winning Actors André De Shields, John Glover and John Benjamin Hickey in conversation together as they remember McNally and the influence he had on their lives and the world. Lucy Mukerjee of the Tribeca Film Festival will be moderating the insightful and exciting discussion. Moderated by Lucy Mukerjee of the Tribeca Film Festival.

This special event will take place Wednesday, June 17 5:00 PM PST/8:00 PM EST and will stream on PBS.ORG.

To RSVP click here.