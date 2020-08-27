A Spray to Battle the Pandemic

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced testing results from an independent third-party laboratory confirming that Avenova®, NovaBay’s proprietary formulation of pure hypochlorous acid, kills SARS-CoV-2. Test results will be submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the EPA’s approved list of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2.

“Since Avenova’s inception, we have known it to be a powerful antimicrobial spray solution, effective against all types of pathogens, including a wide variety of viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Now we have results from a highly reputable independent laboratory confirming Avenova kills the coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO.

“Most COVID-19 transmission is likely due to person-to-person contact as respiratory droplets containing the virus spread through the air by speaking or even breathing, and reach others in close proximity. These large droplets transmit the virus by entering the body typically through the eyes, nose or mouth,” explained Mr. Hall.

Avenova uses pure 0.01% Hypochlorous Acid, which your body naturally produces to fight off toxins and inflammation caused by bacteria. Because of this, its parent company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals tested it on SARS-CoV-2. It is safe on children and can be sprayed any number of times, at any point after coming into contact. (Available at Avenova.com, Amazon, and Walmart; SRP $29.99).