A Stylish Spring Soiree with PHYTO

Take off that winter hat. Stop hiding that hair. Spring is in full swing finally and PHYTO is here to help you celebrate.

Last week at Maman Tribeca, stylish tastemakers and trendsetters gathered for a lovely afternoon of wine toasts and blowouts with the haircare brand everyone is talking about.



In a beautiful English garden setting, guests enjoyed learning more about the brand that sets out to make hair beautifully equally for all.

PHYTO was conceived by celebrity hairdresser Patrick Alès, long before the emergence of environmental awareness and botanical hair care trends. It all started when Patrick Alès was a salon apprentice in Paris during the 1950’s. He noticed that chemically-laden products were taking a serious toll on the hands of the hairdresser’s and the hair of their clientele. The first seeds of his idea for a much gentler, less harmful range of hair products were quietly sown.

Fascinated by nature, he decided to study the power of plants, their history of use in traditional medicine, and the role they might play to reveal hair’s natural beauty. It was finding ways to rescue his clients’ dry, bleached-out locks in the sixties that inspired his first products: HUILE D’ALÈS and PHYTO 7.

Now the brand has extended to hundreds of products with offerings for every hair type in existence.

