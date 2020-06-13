A Surefire Guide To Play Online Roulette For Novice Players

Online Roulette is a fun and exciting game to play. The game is easy to learn, which, combined with the quiet pace of play (although nowadays you can also choose to play roulette at turbo speed) and the fact that it’s easy to master, is one of the most popular casino games it does. In this post, we’re going to show you how to play online roulette games. The variations in the game we know today are very similar to the roulette never made its breakthrough in Monte Carlo casino.

It was considered an exclusive and luxurious game, as it was initially only available in Monaco to play. Then the game gradually spread to the United States and Europe.

Variants of the roulette game

There are quite a few variations in the game, including American roulette, European roulette, and the French roulette, with few differences among them. It’s the number of zero spaces on the wheel and the division of the numbers around the wheel that gives you an idea of the type of the roulette you’re playing.

European Roulette

European roulette is exactly the same as American roulette except that it only has a 0 on the wheel and the board, which increases the chances of the player to win, and the casino has fewer advantages compared to the American game. This type of roulette is the most popular and is considered to be the original variant. We believe that this is the best type of roulette to play.

American Roulette

The American Roulette is an explicit variation with two zeros on the wheel and the game table, a 0 and a 00. This additional zero has been added to the game to increase the possibilities of the casino itself. As a player, you have less because the chance to win is a little lower.

French roulette

The French roulette, the original Monte Carlo Roulette, only a ‘0’ on the table and the wheel. The other difference is the table design with a different gambling framework than the other two variants. Also, there are somewhat different rules for betting. Of course, the terms of the game are French. It is not the La Partage rule, which returns half of your bet if the ball lands in the zero box on a bet, such as red or black.

There are also many variations of online roulette with additions such as progressive jackpots and speed roulette types that make the game exciting and even faster. There are also roulette variants where you can bet on multiple wheels at the same time.

Some casinos have additional roulette rules that change the game a bit, especially when it comes to the house edge, so the player is benefited. And for this reason, we recommend you to play roulette in casinos that offer these rules, or to activate them when you have the opportunity since they act as a wild card.

Is it reliable to play online roulette?

You might think that automated roulette variants are less reliable. There is no distributor, and you can’t see exactly what’s going on because it’s completely virtual. With the advent of Live Roulette, online roulette has become reliable, and many people play it with great pleasure every day. The advantage of play roulette online is that you can choose when you play, and you can play in your own environment. Because online roulette is reliable and safe to play, it’s one of our favorites.

Live casino roulette

There are 2 ways to play roulette online. The first is to play virtual games (video roulette). This type of roulette can be played without a croupier and is fully automated. In many casinos where there is no live casino roulette, this type of roulette is offered.

You can also play live casino roulette, which is becoming more and more popular. In these online roulette games, you watch the action through a webcam on a real casino wheel that is located in a studio or casino and online betting. We’ll recommend several casinos in another post for this form of gambling. Certainly, the online casinos we’ll recommend are specialists in live games, where you’ll be able to find a large selection of tables with players and croupiers to chat with while you play.

The only drawback of playing live roulette through virtual games is speed because a croupier and other players are involved with it, so the pace of the game can be slower. If you want to play fast, choose an automatic live game. You play on a real wheel, but the game is done pneumatically and will be faster. Now, there are also variants of live online roulette that can be played with higher playing speed but with a real croupier.

The basis for playing online roulette

Roulette is an extremely simple game to learn and you can read a lot about it while you check bet365 Nigeria; the best way to do it is to play and learn while making small risk bets. The concept itself is simple; there are a wheel and a betting surface with which the game is played. The wheel is flat against the table and is used to randomly generate a number from 0 to 36 (in the European and French versions). The wheel is rotated, and a small metal ball is rolled in the opposite direction along a small groove on the wheel. Eventually, the wheel and ball will stop, and the ball will rest in one of the 37 (38) numbered pockets on American roulette.

When betting on roulette, you bet that the ball will land in a certain numbered box or a group of numbers. The design or betting surface is the spot where you place all your bets. The felt-covered table has a design (which varies by version) with all numbers and other possibilities of use. To bet, just place a chip or a number of chips in the desired area.

There is a wide variety of bets you can place when playing roulette online, so to help you understand as much of these bets as possible, we’ve created an overview that you can read below.

In our opinion, still, the best strategy for playing roulette does not exist. There’s one true thing. You have to be patient, a little lucky, and an excellent balance to keep playing. Therefore, a golden rule for us is to bet at least 12 numbers, so that your chance is about 1 in 3 to win a little.