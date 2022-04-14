MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
A Sweet and Subtle Afternoon with Basil Hayden

A Sweet and Subtle Afternoon with Basil Hayden

Life doesn’t get much sweeter than this.

Last night on the Lower East Side at Sommwhere a group of lucky individuals sipped their way into the beautiful introduction of Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke.

American Whiskey Ambassador Tim Heuisler hosted the soiree that showcased the latest bottle in the portfolio.

With rich and deep amber color with copper undertones, each sip of Subtle Smoke brought out a soft char flavor with hints of sweet butterscotch. Refined and sophisticated, the delicate balance in the 80 proof gave off a gentle aroma of smoke with a hint of vanilla.

Transporting guests away to a gentle breeze on a spring day in Kentucky, the finish in each sip highlighted the light toast of hickory wood. This was a beautiful sipping on a beautiful night.

ReWax and Unwine were also on hand to give attendees a true test of their scent skills as they crafted waxes at the party to take home for personal diffusers at the end of the night.

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke features the same high-rye mash bill that Basil Hayden loyalists know and love, but uses secondary aging to deliver a unique, layered flavor with a refined hint of smokiness.

Serving Subtle Smoke neat or on the rocks allows the mellow smoke and sweet vanilla notes to shine while complementing the spicy rye flavors typical to Basil Hayden bourbon’s high-rye mash bill. At 80 proof, Subtle Smoke is light enough to examine on the palate without the burn typically associated with higher-proof or overly smoky spirits.

Be sure to check out their Cocktails page for additional recipe inspiration.

 

 

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

