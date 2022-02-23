MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

A Tempest Will  Be Presented In Person, Livestream and Video On Demand

A Tempest Will  Be Presented In Person, Livestream and Video On Demand

On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:30 at the FIAF Florence Gould Hall,  55 E 59 A Tempest will  be presented in person, livestream and Video On Demand. Available online through Sunday, March 6, 2022

Celebrated poet and activist Aimé Césaire strikingly adapts Shakespeare’s celebrated Jacobean play through a postcolonial lens. The characters and plot are largely unchanged. Prospero conjures a violent storm to drive his enemy’s ship ashore on the island on which he is exiled with his daughter. Césaire’s island is located specifically in the Caribbean and Caliban and Ariel, depicted here as black slaves to Prospero, are centralized. Their opposing voices echo Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. Written in the tumultuous 1960s, A Tempestconfronts complex intersections of race, power, and anti-imperialism with intelligence, wit, and beauty. This reading is directed by Lanise Antoine Shelley, the Artistic Director of Chicago’s House Theatre and the 2021 Drama League Classical Directing Fellow.

The company will feature Isabel Ellison, Carson Elrod, Kimberly Exum, Manoel Felciano, Enid Graham, Isaiah Johnson, Anthony Michael Lopez, Paul Niebanck, Jay O. Sanders, Derek Smith, and Anthony Venturini.

A Tempest marks Red Bull Theater’s return to our in-person Revelation Readings, our ongoing OBIE Award-winning series that offers audiences the unique opportunity to experience rarely produced classic plays performed by the finest actors working today. This will be the first time that we have Livestreamed an in-person event.

Presented in collaboration with FRENCH INSTITUTE ALLIANCE FRANÇAISE (FIAF)and THE DRAMA LEAGUE. Leadership support provided by ART LAB | MEG FOFONOFF.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 22, 2022
Read More

Ice Theatre of New York, Inc ® presents 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts Kids Week at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 21, 2022
Read More

The Paley Center for Media Celebrates ABC’s The Wonder Years

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 21, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 20, 2022
Read More

Harvey Fierstein in Conversation with Justin Vivian Bond

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 20, 2022
Read More

2nd Annual International Women’s Day Benefit Concert With Sara Bareilles, Jennifer Nettles

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 20, 2022
Read More

Now Criminals Are Punching Four Year Olds in the Back of Their Heads

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 20, 2022
Read More

New York Fashion Week Heats Up Winter in the City

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 19, 2022
Read More

Hot in the City

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 19, 2022
Read More